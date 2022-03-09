In Memoriam Amelia ‘Molly’ E. Holtje Fixture of Cooperstown Farmers’ Market

In Memoriam

COOPERSTOWN – Amelia ‘Molly’ Holtje of Lima, New York, (formerly Cooperstown), passed peacefully at home on February 13, 2022 at age 90. She is survived by her children, Thomas, Susan, Daniel (Julie) Holtje; grandchildren, Jeremey, Zuri Ryan, Jess Holtje, Madeline (Thomas) Campbell, Ellie, Noah Holtje: great granddaughter, Lillyanna Ryan; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Henry (Harry) j. Holtje, Jr.; brothers, Charles and Frank Caparelli.

Molly was known as an accomplished seamstress, caterer, and jack of all trades. She was a self-starter who continued learning throughout her lifetime. As a young girl Molly worked at a dress factory that was converted into a uniform factory for WWII soldiers. This was the beginning of a life devoted to the wide variety of creative arts she produced. Molly taught sewing classes for children and adults at Cooperstown Central School as part of the adult education program, was a gifted wedding dress maker and sold a variety of American Girl Doll clothing at the Cooperstown Farmers Market.

Molly was an accomplished caterer in and around the Cooperstown area catering weddings, graduation parties, Garden Club luncheons and many other special dinners and banquets. She was a waitress and Hostess at the Otesaga Hotel’s Coffee Shop for years as well as many of the locate restaurants. She spent time as a tour guide in the former Woodland Museum and had many gift and craft shops in Cooperstown, Surprise in Store and the Craft Boutique being some of them as well as displays of her handywork at Ellsworth & Sill clothing store.

Molly was also a fixture at the Cooperstown Farmers Market for over 28 years selling flower bouquets, centerpieces, American Girl Doll clothes and a variety of gifts and crafts.

Molly will be remembered as a strong, loving, kind and generous person.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a future date. To share a memory or send a condolence visit oconnelldoughertyfuneralhome.com