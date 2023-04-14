In Memoriam Andrea N. Moore March 02, 1934-February 01, 2023

In Memoriam

Andrea N. Moore

ONEONTA—Andrea N. Moore, 88, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in Duanesburg on February 1, 2023.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Friday, June 2 at the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz Street, Oneonta.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 3 at the Charlotte Valley Presbyterian Church, 15673 State Highway 23, Davenport, with the interment in the North Kortright Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the Charlotte Valley Presbyterian Church, PO Box 184, Davenport, NY 13750 or to your local hospice.

Online condolences may be made at www.lhpfuneralhome.com