TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, April 27

College Choir in Concert

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. Hartwick College Choir Concert. Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

BREAKFAST WITH THE BOARD—8-9 a.m. Casual meet and greet with Village of Cooperstown trustees to discuss local projects, agenda items, more. Includes coffee and donuts. All welcome. Held fourth Monday of each month. Village Board Room, Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

EXERCISE CLASS—9 a.m. Free; all welcome. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1074353188166688&set=a.418484840420196

LIBRARY—10:30 a.m. “Headstart Storytime.” Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1326405266180505&set=pcb.1326409482846750

BLOOD DRIVE—10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Cooperstown High School, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. RedCrossBlood.org

CONNECTIONS—11 a.m. “Senior Walk/Cornhole.” Held Mondays and Thursdays. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10237770986725154&set=pcb.3038900039652261

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken parmesan, rotini in sauce, Italian-blend vegetables and peaches. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

LUNCH & LEARN—Noon to 1 p.m. Keys to homebuying. Presented by SFCU. In person or virtual. Registration required. SUNY Oneonta ExCL Center, 4 Dietz Street, Oneonta. excl@oneonta.edu or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122173719248749882&set=gm.26144687301879676&idorvanity=357946227647137

CONNECTIONS—1 p.m. “Slow Art.” Presented by Kevin Gray of the Fenimore Art Museum. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10237771592340294&set=gm.3038947366314195&idorvanity=1197122360496714

QUILTING—1-4 p.m. “Drop-in Quilting Class: Variation on 9-Patch Quilt Block.” Series held the 2nd and 4th Monday of each month. Fees apply. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. (607) 441-3111 or https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

YOUTH—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Held each Monday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/LateWinter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

CHAIR YOGA—2 p.m. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1344446084385463&set=a.545675200929226

BLOOD DRIVE—2-6 p.m. Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School, 693 State Highway 51, Gilbertsville. RedCrossBlood.org

FUNDRAISER—2:30-5 p.m. “EnPointe Empowerment Just Dance.” Proceeds go to The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence in honor of Emily Finn. Hunt Union Ballroom, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 433-8000 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1359024829581438&set=pcb.1359024852914769

FUNDRAISER—4-6 p.m. Lasagna Dinner. Benefit for the Cherry Valley Health Center. Fees apply; take-out only; registration required. Tryon Inn and Backdoor Bar, 124 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3331 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=3680267258780148&set=a.552845694855669

YOGA—4:30 p.m. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/34064260009887051/34064260053220380/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22unknown%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

RABIES VACCINATION—6-8 p.m. Otsego County Rabies Vaccination Clinic. For pet dogs, cats and ferrets. Free. Previous vaccination certificate required for the three-year booster. Richfield Town Barn. (607) 547-4230 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/d-m/health_department/rabies_prevention.php

CRAFT—6:30 p.m. “Make and Take Workshop: Stepping Stone.” Fees apply; registration required. All supplies included. Oneonta Federated Garden Club at St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/events/1698599191125500?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

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