In Memoriam

Annie W. Bantham

WILTON—Annie Welsh Bantham, a native of Cooperstown who most recently made her home in the Town of Wilton, passed away early Tuesday morning, October 3, 2023, at Saratoga Hospital in Saratoga Springs. She was 90.

Annie was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, friend and neighbor. As a voracious reader, she spent most of her free time with a good book. She recently set a personal goal to read 100 books in the year, which she very nearly accomplished. She was also an avid bird-watcher, constantly observing and learning about the birds she encountered in her daily life. Annie was a kind and thoughtful person, and never had an unfriendly word to say about anyone. She loved her family and friends, and filled her home with warmth and kindness. She will be sorely missed.

Born May 11, 1933 in Cooperstown, Annie was a daughter of David Welsh Sr. and Annie Dickson Welsh, both natives of Scotland. Raised in Cooperstown, Annie attended Cooperstown schools and graduated from Cooperstown High School with the Class of 1951.

She went on to work as a customer service representative for the former Bell Telephone Systems in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Later she served for many years as an executive secretary for State Farm Insurance, retiring in 1993.

It was in Cooperstown that Annie met the love of her life, Clayton Harvey Bantham Jr., who had lived in Cooperstown since 1936. Married on April 9, 1955, they resided in West Milford, New Jersey for many years, later moving to Wilton, although they always called Cooperstown home. They wintered in Naples, Florida.

During the years spent raising her three children and along with her husband she was active in the Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts.

Annie is survived by her daughter, Shelley Fredericks, and husband Mark of West Milford, New Jersey, two sons and daughters-in-law, Daniel Bantham and wife Kimberly of Bedford, New Hampshire, and Timothy Bantham and wife Martina of Ballston Spa; grandchildren Leanne Fredericks, William Fredericks (Olivia), Douglas Fredericks, and Emily Caudill (Cameron), Amanda Ibanez (Zachary) and Chase Bantham, Ashe Sager (Claire), and Kevin Bantham; a sister-in-law, Roberta R. “Becky” Welsh of Bowerstown; two great-granddaughters, Indie and Quinn; and a niece and two nephews.

In addition to her mother and father, who died in 1966 and 1969 respectively, she was predeceased by her beloved husband of 65 years, Harvey, in 2021; and her siblings, sister Grace Welsh and brothers Alistair, Robert, David Jr., and Douglas J. Welsh.

The funeral service will be private and her remains will be laid to rest with Harvey in the Christ Church Ecumenical Columbarium in Cooperstown.

Memorial donations may be made to Christ Church Cooperstown, 69 Fair St, Cooperstown NY 13326.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.