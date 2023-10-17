Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Anthony ‘Doc’ P. Cammilleri

1944-2023

Anthony ‘Doc’ P. Cammilleri

Dr. Anthony P. Cammilleri, age 79, peacefully passed away on October 11, 2023 at Binghamton General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on August 9, 1944 in Astoria, Queens, the son of Peter and Mary (Giannaula) Cammilleri. Dr. Cammilleri spent his formative years in West Islip on Long Island.

Devoting his life to the practice of cardiology and internal medicine, Dr. Cammilleri’s journey began with his graduation from St. John’s University in Jamaica, Queens. He demonstrated his commitment to humanity by volunteering with the Medical Corp Mission in Central America, providing crucial medical intervention to those in need. Subsequently, he earned his medical degree from The University of Padua in Padua, Italy.

During his 52 years of working, Dr. Cammilleri was renowned among colleagues and patients alike for his exceptional compassion and care. He went above and beyond to ensure his patients understood their medical conditions, attentively listening to their concerns. He cared deeply about his patients. His dedication to their well-being was unwavering, and he treated them with diligence, respect, and dignity. Fondly referred to as “Doc” by all who knew him, he wholeheartedly devoted his life to the medical profession.

Beyond his medical calling, Dr. Cammilleri had a deep appreciation for the outdoors. He enjoyed farming beef cattle, pigs, and chickens, as well as flying airplanes and engaging in hands-on work. His legacy will forever encompass his humility, unwavering dedication to his profession, and his role as a generous provider for his family, contributing significantly to the medical community throughout his life.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Dr. Cammilleri loved his family. He is survived by his wife, Anita Cammilleri, and their children: Tony (Liz) Cammilleri of Massachusetts, Lisa (Steve) Rayes of New Hampshire, Jill (Nabil) Shurafa of Michigan, and Kate (Ben) Arevalo of Oneonta. He leaves behind a legacy of love in his grandchildren: Ellie and Matthew Cammilleri, Ava, Shane, and John Rayes, Sloane and Gavin Shurafa, and Ian and Keegan Arevalo. He is also remembered by several nieces and nephews, as well as his dedicated and caring nurse of more than 20 years, Dawn Perillo, who worked alongside him at his practice, Cardiology Associates of Oneonta.

Dr. Cammilleri was preceded in death by his sister, Maria “Cookie” Santini, and his lifelong best friend, Brian Cannon, MD.

Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 18 at the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, located at 51 Dietz St., Oneonta.

A funeral mass will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 19 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, situated at 39 Walnut St., Oneonta, with the Rev. Christopher Welch as celebrant.

Following the funeral mass, interment will be conducted at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Emmons.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to DAV (Disabled American Veterans) at www.help.dav.org.

Expressions of sympathy and condolences may be shared online at www.lhpfuneralhome.com.

