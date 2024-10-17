Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Antonetta Russo
1930-2024

Antonetta Russo

COOPERSTOWN—Antonetta (Tonie) Jemma Margaret Russo, 94, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2024 at the Golden Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Kingston.

She was born on May 29, 1930 in Cooperstown, the youngest of nine children to her loving parents, Guiseppe and Alfonsina Russo.

At the young age of 16, Tonie left home and moved to Long Island, where she remained for most of her life. She fell in love with the beaches of the South Shore, spending countless days riding her bike or walking around the village of Bay Shore, always taking the time to chat with her many friends and neighbors and enjoying the beauty of her surroundings. In her senior years, Toni resided briefly in Oneonta before moving to a retirement community in Saratoga Springs.

A dedicated caretaker for children and adults, Tonie’s work as a home health aide took her on numerous travels with her employer, creating cherished memories along the way. She especially treasured her voyage on the Queen Elizabeth 2 and her views of the Cliffs of Dover, a journey she loved to recount with joy and enthusiasm.

Tonie’s sense of humor, love for family, and impeccable sense of style made her truly unforgettable. She was a sharp dresser who carried herself with a distinctive flair, always ready with a witty remark that brought smiles to those around her.

Tonie is survived by her daughter, Jean Inserra; her granddaughters, Julie Caroline Bowling and Jeannie Christine Share; four great-grandchildren; and her beloved nieces and nephews, Courtney Burns, Tom Burns, Joe Burns, Georgette Glennon, Wendell Thayer, Sally Harrington, Cindy Arnold, Joanne Barnes, Matthew Barnes, Steven Hollister, William Russo, Kim Ramos, and Gina Burnum.

A graveside service to celebrate Tonie’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on October 25, 2024 at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Index, followed by a luncheon in the Parish Hall of St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Roman Catholic Church, Cooperstown.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Tonie’s name to Golden Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Activity Department, Unit C2, 99 Golden Hill Drive, Kingston NY 12401.

May her soul rest in eternal peace.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.

