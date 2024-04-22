In Memoriam

Armella Agnes Phillips

1923-2024

ARMELLA AGNES PHILLIPS

(Photo Provided)

FLY CREEK—Armella Agnes Phillips (Aimee), age 100, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday, April 15, 2024.

Born into a loving Midwest family on September 19, 1923, she was the 8th child of Henry and Mathilda Mescher and grew up in Dyersville, Iowa with her 13 siblings. She made front page news when she was the first young lady from her area to join the U.S. Women’s Army Corp in 1944. While serving, she met Hubert “Bud” Phillips, a dashing Air Force gunner. They were married in 1947 and had a wonderful, loving marriage for 54 years.

Armella was an outstanding mother to her nine children, giving them the love, care, and support they needed while giving them enough freedom to grow and explore. She was an excellent seamstress, doing alterations for Clark’s Men’s Store and The Paula Shop, and she also enjoyed working at The Otesaga Hotel front desk for 27 years. Her passing has left a great void, but she will be remembered with love by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her two remaining brothers, her sister-in-law, Joan Clark, and countless nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her nine children: Sue Holmes (Bert) of Cooperstown, Michael Phillips (Margie) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Brian Philips (Beth) of Mt. Vision, Peggy Stote (Jeff) of Oswestry, England, Craig Phillips (Cheryl) of Herkimer, Terry Eng (Matt) of Wasilla, Alaska, Kathy Graham (Sean) of Cherry Valley, Jeff Phillips (Barbara) of Cooperstown, and Laurie Tilley (Jeff) of Mt. Vision; 23 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Bud, in 2001 and an infant daughter, Julie Ann, in 1967.

A Mass will be held to celebrate Armella’s life at St Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Roman Catholic Church in Cooperstown on Saturday, May 4 at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Helios Care, 297 River St. Unit 1, Oneonta, NY 13820.