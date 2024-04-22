Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Armella Agnes Phillips
1923-2024

ARMELLA AGNES PHILLIPS
(Photo Provided)

FLY CREEK—Armella Agnes Phillips (Aimee), age 100, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday, April 15, 2024. 

Born into a loving Midwest family on September 19, 1923, she was the 8th child of Henry and Mathilda Mescher and grew up in Dyersville, Iowa with her 13 siblings.  She made front page news when she was the first young lady from her area to join the U.S. Women’s Army Corp in 1944. While serving, she met Hubert “Bud” Phillips, a dashing Air Force gunner. They were married in 1947 and had a wonderful, loving marriage for 54 years.

Armella was an outstanding mother to her nine children, giving them the love, care, and support they needed while giving them enough freedom to grow and explore. She was an excellent seamstress, doing alterations for Clark’s Men’s Store and The Paula Shop, and she also enjoyed working at The Otesaga Hotel front desk for 27 years. Her passing has left a great void, but she will be remembered with love by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her two remaining brothers, her sister-in-law, Joan Clark, and countless nieces and nephews. 

She is survived by her nine children: Sue Holmes (Bert) of Cooperstown, Michael Phillips (Margie) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Brian Philips (Beth) of Mt. Vision, Peggy Stote (Jeff) of Oswestry, England, Craig Phillips (Cheryl) of Herkimer, Terry Eng (Matt) of Wasilla, Alaska, Kathy Graham (Sean) of Cherry Valley, Jeff Phillips (Barbara) of Cooperstown, and Laurie Tilley (Jeff) of Mt. Vision; 23 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Bud, in 2001 and an infant daughter, Julie Ann, in 1967.

A Mass will be held to celebrate Armella’s life at St Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Roman Catholic Church in Cooperstown on Saturday, May 4 at 11 a.m.  Burial will be held at later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Helios Care, 297 River St. Unit 1, Oneonta, NY 13820.

Posted

Tags

3 Comments

  1. Dear Jeff, Barbara and entire, extended Phillips Family,
    May your beloved’s memory be a blessing. May G-d’s Grace be upon you at this time.
    Thinking of you,
    Donna Kilmer

    Reply

  2. To the Phillips family,

    My condolences to the entire Phillips family on the passing of your mom. Aimee was a fine lady who lived a very full life and I know she is missed.

    Sincerely,
    Kevin grady

    Reply

  3. Craig and Cheryl,

    Our thoughts and prayers are with you. May your memories and love help you through this difficult time.

    Jim and Pam Allen

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

In Memoriam Ronald G. Peters May 28, 1944-February 01, 2023

In Memoriam Ronald G. Peters May 28, 1944-February 01, 2023 ONEONTA—Ronald G. Peters, 78, passed away unexpectedly at home on February 1, 2023. Ron was born on May 28, 1944 to William J. and Evelyn M. Peters in NYC. He attended Great Neck High School, where he acquired a band of lifelong friends and graduated in the Class of 1962. He spent the summer after graduation on the Hospital Ship SS Hope on its mission to Peru. He was so interested in this that he continued on these missions in summers during college. The mission to Ecuador brought many stories that he…

In Memoriam: Virginia L. Stocking

In Memoriam Virginia L. Stocking December 2, 1922-May 17, 2023 SPRINGFIELD CENTER—Virginia L. Stocking, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on May 17, 2023 at the age of 100.  Virginia was born in Cooperstown on December 2, 1922 to Earl and Catherine Richards. She spent most of her childhood in East Springfield and graduated from Springfield Central School in June of 1940. She married Glenn C. Stocking on April 9, 1944. Virginia and Glenn devoted their lives to each other and to their family.  In addition to spending time with her family, Virginia enjoyed playing the organ,…

In Memoriam Gerold D. Hill 1945-2023

In Memoriam Gerold D. Hill 1945-2023 FREDERICKSBURG, VA—Gerold D. Hill, 78, of Homosassa, Florida and formerly of Portlandville, New York, passed away on April 15, 2023 in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Gerold served for 30 years in the United States Navy. He was a retired chief petty officer and served in Vietnam. He was the owner/operator of Jerry’s Bait-n-Tackle from 1988 to 2008. Gerold enjoyed spending his time with family, hunting and fishing.…