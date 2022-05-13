In Memoriam

Arnold L. McLean Jr., 61

March 13, 1961 – May 10, 2022

COOPERSTOWN – Arnold “Arnie” L McLean Jr, 61, died unexpectedly, at his home Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

He was born March 13, 1961 in New Berlin, NY to Arnold “Cork” and Dorothy “Dot” McLean.

He was a friend to all and will be missed for his exceptional sense of humor, as well as his willingness to help anyone in need. He lived life with a strong determination, overcoming many health obstacles to the amazement of his physicians.

A lifelong resident of Otsego County, he first worked with his Dad at Phillips Lumber Company in Hartwick, helped with the family logging business and worked with many area contractors before starting his own excavating business known as ARNIE’S MINI EXCAVATOR in 1999.

He is survived by his mother, Dorothy McLean, sister – Rose Morley, brother – Paul McLean and wife Theresa, daughter – Shanna Lea and husband William DuBose of Texas, best friend Amy Woods and special friends Randy and Jenny Phillips. Grandchildren – Shawn, Cheyanne and William DuBose Jr. several nieces and nephews and his canine companion Beaufort.

Arnie was predeceased by his father, Arnold McLean Sr. and brother-in- law, Tim Morley.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 to 4:00 PM on Saturday, May 14th at Delker and Terry Funeral Home 30 South Street Edmeston, NY

Private interment will be at a later date in Hartwick Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, June 4 at 2 pm, Hartwick Rod & Gun Club, Hartwick, NY

Memorial donations may be directed to Hartwick Vets Club, Attn: Pat Ellis, Treasurer, PO Box 53 Hartwick, NY 13348