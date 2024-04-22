In Memoriam

Austin J. Brandt

1998-2024

Austin J. Brandt

(Photo provided)

ONEONTA—Austin J. Brandt, 25, passed away at his home in the early morning hours of April 3, 2024. He was not alone, as his beloved dogs, Ellie and Bailey, were by his side as he left this world much too soon and journeyed into the unknown. His loss was completely unexpected and left his family profoundly shocked and saddened.

Austin was born on April 8, 1998 in Oneonta, New York, the second son of David M. Brandt and Marcy A. (O’Malley) Brandt. He attended Oneonta High School and graduated in 2016. That same fall, Austin enrolled as a freshman at SUNY Plattsburgh and spent two semesters there but soon decided he wasn’t quite ready for college and made the decision to take some time off and return home for a few years. After some time working different jobs in the Oneonta area, he once again decided to continue pursuing a degree and enrolled at Tompkins-Cortland Community College in Dryden, studying environmental science, where he was enrolled at the time of his passing.

While a student at TC3, he made many friends and had weekend adventures with his friends exploring the great outdoors in the Finger Lakes region. While at home for vacations, he spent time with his local friends exploring and hiking the Adirondacks and the Catskills, taking road trips together. One of his favorite memories was a college school trip he took to Costa Rica (with much thanks to his uncles, Jim, Robert, William, and John Wells) for three weeks, along with a professor and other student friends from college. He was very happy to get the chance to swim in both the Atlantic and Pacific oceans within just a few days of each other and spend time hiking in Costa Rica.

At home in Oneonta, he enjoyed the peace and solitude of home life. He was very happy having his cat, Fenway, along with his two dogs, Ellie and Bailey, constantly by his side. He had many close friends from high school that he would spend time with whenever everyone was able to get together during vacations and holidays. Austin cherished those times.

Austin enjoyed spending time with his family, often sitting with his cousins and brother discussing “Star Wars” and Japanese anime, which he happily and eagerly collected and proudly had on display, with his favorite being My Hero Academia. He also enjoyed hiking and camping, especially summer camping trips to Cape Cod and Lake George when he was younger. He loved going boating on Cayuga Lake with his mom and beloved grandfather, Robert O’Malley. He truly loved to be on the water.

Austin loved his family and was always there to give you a big, warm hug. He was a very sweet and kind soul and will always be remembered for this.

He is survived by his father, David M. Brandt of Oneonta, and his mother, Marcy A. O’Malley (Gregg Holman), of Dryden; his beloved older brother, Alec (Tucker) Brandt of Oneonta; grandparents Gary and Cheryl Newton of Oneonta; grandmother Cheryl Denison, (Mark Geatches) of North Carolina; grandfather Robert O’Malley of Dryden; aunt Deborah (Patrick) Prendergast of Valatie; cousins Rebecca (Shane) Lanahan of Valatie and P.J. Prendergast of Albany; as well as a large extended family of beloved cousins, aunts, and uncles, and his special aunt, Anastacia Mosher-Arnold. He had many close friends from high school he would spend time with when everyone was able to get together during vacations and holidays.

Austin was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, David S. Brandt, and his cousin, Sarah Rosaleen Prendergast and a great-aunt, Jeanne Marie Tomlinson.

Our family deeply appreciates your support and asks that any contributions be made in his memory to your local SPCA.

There will be a Celebration of Life on May 11, 2024 at the Picnic Grove area in the back area of Fortin Park, 101 Youngs Road, Oneonta, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food and beverages will be available.

There was a private celebration of life for friends and family on Sunday, April 14 at his friend Andrew Spearman’s 2 Pros Construction in Freeville, New York.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.lhpfuneralhome.com, the website of Oneonta’s only family-owned funeral home, Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono at 51 Dietz Street.