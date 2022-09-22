In Memoriam Barbara Steckler, 88 July 2, 1934 – September 8, 2022

In Memoriam

Barbara Steckler

RICHFIELD SPRINGS – Barbara Steckler, 88, native of Richfield Springs, passed away on September, 8, 2022. She was born on July 2, 1934, the youngest daughter of Reginald and Mary Louise Joslyn. Barbara spent the majority of her life in the Village of Richfield Springs. In her youth she was active in school, both academically and in athletics, as well as performing in band and chorus. Barbara graduated from RSCS in 1952. Upon graduation she attended Cortland State Teachers College and Eastern School of Physician Assistants.

Barbara was united in marriage to William Bill Steckler in Saint John’s Episcopal Church, Richfield Springs, on November 24, 1954. They were a loving married couple for 51 years until his passing in 2007.

She was an avid reader and was employed at RSCS as a Title 1 Reading Instructor for 13 years. Barb and Bill loved going to auctions, antiquing and taking long country drives. She became an avid collector of antique glass marbles. In retirement they took many chartered bus trips throughout the USA.

Surviving her are a daughter, Patricia Soule and her husband Gregory of Clinton; a son Richard Steckler of Newbury, Vt.; her cherished granddaughter, Joslyn Soule of Rochester; and many nieces and nephews who touched her heart, as she did theirs.

Per her wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. A private burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery where she will rest in peace next to her beloved husband, Bill.

Expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial donations to the Richfield Springs Public Library.