In Memoriam

Bernice L. Nonenmacher
1927-2024

BERNICE L. NONENMACHER


ONEONTA—Bernice L. “Berni” Nonenmacher, 97, of Oneonta and formerly of Edmeston, passed away unexpectedly on June 4, 2024 in Oneonta, New York.

Bernice was born on February 23, 1927 in Oak Park, Illinois, the daughter of the late Elbert W. and Eleanor F. (Hicks) Larson. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Robert K. Nonenmacher, on September 24, 2022, a daughter, Bobbi Stensland, and her brothers, Leon and Dan Larson.

She is survived by her children, Randy (Karen Gilboyne) Nonenmacher, Dani (Leon) Stockwell, Kim (John) Flynn, Tomi (Jon Stern) Nonenmacher; a son-in-law, Mike Stensland; and grandchildren Tavi, Jamie, Bobby, Jody, Jenny, Tobi, Jordan, Lillian, Catherine, Tucker, Shawn, and Ivy. Also surviving are 14 great-grandchildren.

Berni was raised in Illinois and graduated from the Downers Grove Illinois School System and Milwaukee-Downer College in Wisconsin. As a young lady, she was a member of the Girl Scouts and Gymnastics Club. After college, she became an occupational therapist with the Crippled Children’s Guild in Buffalo, New York and was a talented seamstress.

In 1949, she married Robert, and in 1962 they relocated to Edmeston. Active with her children in the community, she served as a Cub Scout den mother, 4-H leader, Sunday School teacher and a spectator of sports.

She continued her involvement with the community, helping build the community pool, and acting as the recreation director. She also was a swimming instructor, the United Methodist Church treasurer, a member of the Edmeston Free Library Board, and an EMT with the Edmeston Rescue Squad, also serving as their treasurer.

Berni was also a talented artist and is best known for her pictures of the area schools to raise money for the community pool.

On Saturday August 3, after 10:30 a.m., Berni’s family will visit the Edmeston Museum on North Street and Hoyt’s Hardware Store. From 1-3 p.m., the family will receive family and friends to Celebrate Berni’s Life at the Delker and Terry Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Edmeston, New York. A private family graveside committal will be in Taylor Hill Cemetery.

