In Memoriam

Betty Sabella Low

1928-2024

BETTY SABELLA LOW

(Photo provided)

ALBANY—Betty Sabella Low, 96, of Albany and formerly of Milford, Oneonta, and Cooperstown, New York, died peacefully on December 9, 2024 with her family by her side. She was born in Queens, New York on February 15, 1928 to Anthony Sabella and Diana (Curreri) Sabella. She was the youngest daughter among seven children. She was a 1946 graduate of Richmond Hill High School and, in 1949, she graduated at the top of her class at Mary Immaculate Hospital School of Nursing. Betty then started a lifelong career in healthcare as a registered nurse. Even once retired, she would often say, “Once a nurse, always a nurse.”

Betty met and married Stephen Low of Milford, New York in 1956 and moved to the Low family’s River Valley Farm in Milford. While married to Stephen, she became very knowledgeable of aviation, as she traveled throughout North America and the Caribbean in his aircraft.

Upon becoming a single parent in 1969, Betty independently raised her three children (and greatest joys), Gregory, Maryanne, and Cathy. She earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education while working full time. Betty created the health occupations program at the Otsego Area Occupational Center in Milford and taught and refined the program for more than 20 years, while simultaneously working extra jobs as evening/weekend/summer head nurse at both the Upstate Home for Children and The Meadows. In addition to teaching health occupations, Betty was a school nurse teacher, student organization advisor, and wrote health occupations curriculum for the New York State Department of Education (NYSED). She is still remembered for starting the first chapter of the Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) in Central New York and her pioneering health occupations curriculum remains in use today.

In retirement, Betty continued to enjoy attending HOSA events across the United States and curriculum writing for NYSED. A lifelong learner, Betty took courses on various subjects such as medical law and computers, and earned her New York State Real Estate Salesperson license.

Betty was also a family woman at heart. She encouraged her children to pursue all areas of interest, from hobbies to high-school athletics to high-level equestrian competition. Betty did everything in her power to create a beautiful life for her family, including performing manual labor around the farm that she built for her children. While living on “the farm,” Betty had an open-door policy for all her friends and family, hosting countless family reunions. She became another mother to many of her children’s friends and welcomed in many strays, both humans and pets.

Betty loved being a Nona to her three grandchildren, Sarah, Will and Allie. She was happiest when her home was filled with her family and enjoyed cooking for them and laughing for hours with her grandchildren.

Betty is survived by her children, Catherine Clayton (Ted) of Rexford, New York, Maryanne Low-Haviland (Charles) of Guilderland, New York, Gregory Low of North Syracuse, New York; grandchildren Sarah Haviland, William Haviland, and Alexandra Low; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Dr. Kevin Costello and the caregivers who enabled them to keep Betty in her own home.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Church, 20 Sumter Avenue, Guilderland. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Betty’s family on Thursday morning from 10-11 a.m. at Christ the King Church. Burial will be private at Burlington Green Cemetery, Burlington Flats, New York.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty’s memory can be made to Breakthrough T1D (formerly the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF)) at https://www2.breakthrought1d.org/site/Donation2?2374.donation=form1&df_id=2374&mfc_pref=T, or by mail to Breakthrough T1D Upstate NY, PO Box 5053, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5053. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com.