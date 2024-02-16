In Memoriam

1931-2024

NORWICH—Beverly F. (Morey) Hagen, 92, formerly of Pitcher, New York, passed away peacefully at the A.O. Fox Nursing Home, Oneonta, New York, while surrounded by her loving family.

Bev was born in Cortland, New York on October 19, 1931, the daughter of the late James and Clara Naylon Morey. She was a member of the South Otselic United Methodist Church.

Bev spent the first nine years of her life in Cincinnatus, New York before moving to Oneonta in 1940. Frequent family moves had her attending primary schools in Oneonta, Otego and Marathon. She attended junior high and high school in Oneonta, participating in cheerleading, choir, and band. After graduation, she spent a year working at a local law office before reuniting with her family back in Cincinnatus in 1950.

Bev found employment at Sheerar’s Feed Store, and soon after met the love of her life, Robert “Joe” Hagen. They were married in 1953 and settled in Pitcher in the house that Joe was constructing. They resided there for 60 wonderful years, while raising a family, and hosting many get-togethers and celebrations. Bev was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and homemaker and enjoyed her part-time work in the Otselic Valley Central School cafeteria. After moving to Norwich in 2013, Bev spent her final few years at the Chenango Memorial Senior Living Facility, and made many lasting friendships with the caregivers there, who treated her as family.

Bev loved her husband, family, and friends, caring for her pets, welcoming people to her home, decorating, antiquing, and gardening. She will be remembered for her kind and generous heart, beautiful smile, and enduring strength. She was dearly loved and will be missed by many.

She is survived by her children, William (Martha) Hagen of Mt. Airy, Maryland, Donald (Lisa) Hagen of Norwich, and Ann (Paul) Adamo of Oneonta. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Miranda (David) Matthew, William (Stephanie) Hagen, Stella (Kwanza) Hagen, Chrissy Hagen, Casey (Russell) Sim, Tyler Hagen, Michael Hagen, Meredith (Han Lin) Adamo, and Adrian (Michael Crockett) Adamo; her great-grandchildren, James David Matthew, Margo Matthew, Benjamin Hagen and Lennox Sim; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Bev was predeceased by her husband, Joe Hagen, on May 9, 2014, and a sister, Lucille Livermore, on April 4, 2015.

A memorial service will be held at the K.L. Sharp Funeral Home, Cincinnatus, on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at 1 p.m., with Jeanne Angell officiating. The family will be present to receive friends on Saturday, February 24, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Bev may be directed to a charity of one’s choice.