In Memoriam

Bradley S. Curpier
1969-2024

BRADLEY S. CURPIER


ONEONTA—It is with both heavy hearts and fond remembrance that we celebrate the life of Bradley S. Curpier, who departed from this world on February 5, 2024. He was born on March 20, 1969 in Fort Rucker, Alabama, leaving behind a legacy that goes beyond the struggles he faced.

Brad approached life with an extraordinary level of compassion and kindness that touched the hearts of all who knew him. Despite the challenges he encountered, Brad exemplified the true essence of empathy, making lasting connections with those fortunate enough to be part of his journey.

Upon completing his high-school education in 1987 at Oneonta High School, Brad proceeded to pursue further studies at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Arizona. Following this, he enlisted in the United States Coast Guard and was stationed in Key West, Florida.

Like his father, Brian, Brad loved aviation and quickly earned his private pilot’s license and enjoyed flying for much of his adult life. His passion for aviation evolved into a career managing Clipper Aviation at the Oneonta Airport until 2011. Brad’s other lifelong joys were golf, shooting, fishing and his dogs. 

Brad is survived by his stepmother, Linda Curpier, whom he always referred to as “mom” and phoned nearly every day to check-in; brothers Adam, Peter (Crystal), and Carl Curpier (Kristen Shea); sister Leia Milavec (Mitch); sister Sunny Cagnina-Mire; son Dakodan Wyckoff; longtime friend and companion Donna Moore; nieces Lauren Degraw and Cruz and Haze Curpier; nephews Alexander Curpier and James Milavec; and his beloved German shorthaired pointer, Riley. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Brad is predeceased by his mother, Margaret Skrzypiec; father Brian Curpier; grandmother Linda X. Curpier; aunt Chris Schiele; and cousin Frank Schiele.

In lieu of flowers, we kindly suggest considering a donation to your local SPCA.

There will be no services, only a family gathering to share memories privately.

