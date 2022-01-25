In Memoriam Candi Cole, 34 May 26, 1987 – January 16, 2022

In Memoriam

ONEONTA – Candi Cole, born Candi Liana Payne on May 26, 1987 transitioned from this life onto the next at Albany Medical Center on January 16th 2022 at 10:15 p.m after succumbing to a prolonged infection which was left untreated for too long.

Candi, a resident of Oneonta, New York will be remembered as a soft spoken and gentle soul. Her signature smile and her laughter were only part of her charm.

Candi was 34 years old at the time of her passing and leaves behind an estranged husband Dale Cole of Oneonta and their four children, Riley, Kayden, Donald and Esma.

Before passing, Candi found comfort in the knowledge that she was not alone but is forever connected to everything existing under the sun.

The mark she left in the memory of those she knew was important, her contribution meant more than she ever knew and she is greatly missed by those that loved her for the perfectly flawed and beautiful human being that she was.

In lieu of flowers Candi’s loved ones request an Elm tree representing Candi’s birth month of May be planted in her name so that her children may one day sit and enjoy its shade long after she’s gone.