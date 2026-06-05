TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, June 6

Festival for Pride

Month in Neahwa Park

PRIDE—1-8 p.m. “PrideFest 2026.” Presented by the Otsego Pride Alliance. Celebrate the strength and unity of our community. Featuring music, parade at 1:30 p.m., kids’ activities, food, memorial and more. Held rain or shine. Free. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. info@otsegopridealliance.org or https://www.otsegopridealliance.org/

YARD SALE DAY—All day. Explore town for yard sales. Village of Cooperstown.

OUTDOORS—7 a.m. “Race the Lake Marathon, Half-Marathon, 10K and 5K.” Presented by The Clark Sports Center. Fees apply; registration required. Starts and ends at Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Route 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1414227273693586/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FIRST AID—8 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Wilderness First Aid Training.” 2-day course to learn how to assist in a medical emergency when miles from professional help. Fees apply; registration required. Hartwick College Pine Lake Campus, 1894 Charlotte Creek Road, Oneonta. (607) 431-4520 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1469557078297717&set=a.334687505118019

COFFEE GROUP—9:15 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=968332982494084&set=a.182156544445069

EMPLOYMENT—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. NYS Security Guard Certificate Course. Held June 6-9. Free; registration required. SUNY Oneonta ExCL Center, 4 Dietz Street, Oneonta. (607) 436-2831 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122170861718749882&set=a.122101419512749882

GILBERTSVILLE FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Saturdays through October. Located by the Gilbertsville Post Office, 3 Commercial Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2305 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10233288497016416&set=gm.2844485682561715&idorvanity=1641876026156026

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Huntington Memorial Park, Dietz Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

PISTOL PERMITS—9 a.m. to noon. Saturday pistol permit services. First Saturday of each month. Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, 172 County Highway 33 West, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4271 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1202767338617614&set=a.276529104574780

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

POTTERY—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Introduction to Mold Making.” Fees apply; registration required. Held Saturdays through 6/27. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/

FUNDRAISER—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guild of Glimmerglass Annual Barn Sale Fundraiser. Furnishings, home goods, jewelry, plants and more. New and like-new. Continues through 6/14. The Barn, 3975 State Highway 28, Milford. guild.of.glimmerglass.festival@gmail.com or https://www.glimmerglassguild.org/events

FIBER ARTS—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “2026 CNY Fiber Arts Festival.” Fees apply. Continues 6/7. Herkimer County Fairgrounds, 135 Cemetery Street, Frankfort. https://www.facebook.com/events/3199898076852448?post_id=3532268416948744&acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22footer_attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

YARD SALE—10 a.m. “Cooperstown Community Yard Sale Day.” Locals are invited to set up and sell treasures. Fees apply; registration required. Held first Saturday of the month through September. Oaks Creek Farm and Market, 4970 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. (607) 779-8580 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=939797792355884&set=gm.1285539030456942

BOOK & PLANT SALE—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta Book and Plant Sale. Bag sale begins at noon, bring your own bag. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta.

PLANETARIUM—Family-friendly show open to the public. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

• 10:30 a.m. “Max Goes to the Moon.”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

EXHIBIT —11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Obsessed.” Quirky assemblages, Kelley drawings and spalted bowls. On view 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays through 7/4. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

MUSIC—11 a.m. “Walton Porchfest.” Presented by Music on the Delaware. Musicians perform on porches and at venues throughout town. Maps provided. Walton. https://www.facebook.com/events/1860652297883531/?post_id=1894597677822326&acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22footer_attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

EXERCISE—Noon. “Let’s Move: Come Play Capoeira.” Unique Brazilian practice that blends martial arts, dance, music and culture. All welcome. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1599017385560750&set=a.784934640302366

ART CELEBRATION—12:30-4 p.m. “En Plein Air Celebration.” Bring your own or use the supplies provided, sit outside and make some art. Free. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or https://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

WORKSHOP—1-4 p.m. “Stained Glass with Chris.” Guided instruction, supplies and finished stained-glass butterfly included. Fees apply; registration required. Main View Gallery and Studios, 77 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1890 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1384555433481532&set=pcb.1384556010148141

BASEBALL—1 p.m. Author Series presents “We Sacrifice Everything to Baseball” by Michael Clair, chronicling the story of the Czech Republic’s amateur national team. Presentation held in The Baseball Discovery Zone, followed by a Q&A and book signing. Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or https://baseballhall.org/events/author-series-we-sacrifice-everything-baseball-how-czech-republics-amateur-underdogs-became

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

SEWING CLASS—1:30-3 p.m. All experience levels welcome. Held each Saturday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=278537215089176&set=a.112626061680293

LIBRARY—2 p.m. “Book Page Wreath.” Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1290196113134754&set=a.458767152944325

CHANGEOVER DAY—2-3:30 p.m. If traveling south on State Route 28, seek alternate route. Cooperstown Dreams Park, Cooperstown. https://wegootsego.com/changeover/

ORCHESTRA—3 p.m. “Maestro Series Concert #4: Concerto for Chamber Orchestra.” Presented by the Fenimore Chamber Orchestra. Tickets required. Christ Church, 46 River Street, Cooperstown. https://www.fenimore-orchestra.org/2025-26-season

CONTEST—4 p.m. open; 4:30 p.m. judging; 5 p.m. dinner. “Garden Hat Contest.” Open to all fairy friends, creatives and gardeners. Prizes available. Reservations for dinner required. The American Hotel, 192 Main Street, Sharon Springs. (518) 284-2105 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10231538392190889&set=a.3152234212753

THEATER—7:30 p.m. Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.” Presented by Orpheus Theatre’s Startstruck Players. Tickets required. Also showing at 3 p.m. on 6/7. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1800 or https://www.orpheustheatre.org/

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