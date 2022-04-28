In Memoriam Carl Lusins, 53 September 6, 1968 – April 25, 2022

In Memoriam

ONEONTA – Carl Lusins, longtime Oneonta resident, died in Albany, New York on Monday April 25th. He was 53. He is survived by his children, Alex Lusins, 25, and Catherine Lusins, 20, his mother, Anna Marie Lusins and his siblings, Gillian Lusins, Dr. John Lusins III, and Matthew Lusins. Carl’s beloved father, Dr. John O. Lusins, and sister, Noelle Lusins, predeceased him in 2001.

Carl was born in New York City on September 6th, 1968. His family lived in Bronxville until he was 15. Carl attended Bronxville Elementary School and Middle School, and he meet his lifelong best friend, Chris Long, and formed many other close bonds.

Carl moved to Oneonta with his family and soon became a vibrant part of the community. He graduated from Oneonta High School in 1987. He was an avid hockey goalie and played in Binghamton throughout high school. He loved throwing parties and driving around Oneonta in his Mazda RX-7 – a love of cars stayed a constant in his life – and was always willing to help his friends and family. He was a graduate of New England College. A highlight of his college years was a semester spent abroad in England. During that year, he traveled throughout Europe and he was in Berlin, in 1989, when the Berlin Wall fell, a memory he treasured.

Carl married Jennifer Livanavage in 1994. They lived in Seattle briefly until Carl and Jennifer returned to Oneonta with their son Alex in 1998. They divorced in 2004 but shared a continuing love for and dedication to their children. Carl worked alongside his physician father as a medical technician at Catskill Neurosciences. His daughter, Catherine, was born in Oneonta in late 2001. Carl loved working with his father and helping people. After his father’s death in 2001, he continued working at the practice, and then worked at various car dealerships in the area. Most recently, Carl worked as a Client Administrator at Horizon House in Albany and was thrilled to be able to help people get a fresh start.

Carl loved and was enormously proud of his children Alex and Catherine. He treasured his lifelong friendships. In good times and in bad, Carl could be found listening to the country superband, The Highwaymen.

“When I reach the other side; I’ll find a place to rest my spirit if I can; Perhaps I may become a highwayman again; Or I may simply be a single drop of rain; But I will remain.”

He will be deeply missed.

Calling hours will be 1-3 on Saturday April 30th at the Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home, 14 Grand Street, Oneonta, New York. Following that there will be a celebration of his life at the Oneonta Country Club at 4:00pm.

To send an online condolence please visit www.grummonsfuneralhome.com