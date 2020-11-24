IN MEMORIAM Carol J. O’Driscoll, 79 Nov. 23, 1941-Nov. 4, 2020

TITUSVILLE – Carol J. (Burrows) O’Driscoll passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Wednesday, Nov. 4 at her home in Titusville, Dutchess County.

Carol, lovingly known as “Birdie”, was born Nov. 20, 1941, to Stuart and Helen Burrows. Carol was born and raised in Oneonta.

She has lived all over the United States and even in Germany. She worked at many hospitals in California, Ohio and New York. She also tended bar at the famous Tommy’s and Pour House in Oneonta, where she made many friends and had lots of laughs.

Carol married her best friend, Jerry O’Driscoll, in September 2001. They spent summers in New York and winters in Florida till Jerry’s death in February 2018.

Although Carol had no children of her own, she was well loved by multiple generations of children of family and lifelong friends who will dearly miss her.

Carol is predeceased by her parents, siblings and her husband Jerry O’Driscoll.

She is survived by lifelong friends Rose Millias of Maryland, Mary and Don Bordinger of West Laurens, and Tammie and Jim Brown of Otego. Many friends who have always thought of Birdie as their family. As well as many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Bird’s life will be held in the summer of 2021.