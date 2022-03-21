In Memoriam Caroline M. S. Harter, 96 May 24, 1925 – March 14, 2022

In Memoriam

FLY CREEK – Caroline “Carol” Mary Swanston Harter died of natural causes at her home in Fly Creek, NY, on Monday, March 14, 2022. She was 96. Carol was a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt and grandmother. She was an inspiration, a caring friend and a special confidant to many people, both young and old. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Bruce H. Harter, who died December 15, 2014, parents John K. and Janet Gray Swanston, brother Stewart, and brother-in-law Ernest Gero. Carol is survived by three daughters, Lucinda Henson of Fly Creek, Melissa (Charles Tangemann) of Hastings, NE, Janet (Les Saucier) of Brevard, NC, and son, Jason (Jeanine Dykstra) of Fly Creek. She is also survived by three grand children, Janelle Harter (Jason) and Brent and Jonathon Henson (Lucinda), and siblings Jack Swanston (Shirley) of Chateaugay, NY, and Genevieve Gero (Ernest) of Burke, NY, as well as three great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, and a great grand niece and two great grand nephews.

Carol was born in Burke, NY, on May 24, 1925. Her parents owned a family farm near the Canadian border. Carol attended District 14 Country School through eighth grade, then entered Chateaugay High School. Upon graduation, Carol enrolled at Plattsburgh State Teachers College (now SUNY Plattsburgh), where she graduated in 1946 with a degree in home economics. Carol then taught at Richfield Springs Central School, Richfield Springs, NY, until 1951.

On August 7, 1949, Carol married Bruce H. Harter of Jordanville, NY. They were married at the North Burke Presbyterian Church, afterwards living in Jordanville, where they owned and operated Lime Top Farm until 1967. Carol and Bruce remained in Jordanville, where they were devoted members of the Jordanville Federated Church, until 1995 when they moved to Burlington Flats, NY. Ten years later, the couple relocated to Fly Creek, where they built a home in the Fly Creek Valley and lived the remainder of their lives.

In 1967, Carol began work at Owen D. Young Central School (ODY), Van Hornesville, NY, first as the school’s librarian and then in a Title 1 Remedial Education Program. During her career, Carol wrote multiple grants for government funding and was able to establish a student reading program for the school. While being an active parent to four children, all of whom attended and graduated from ODY, Carol touched many lives of both students and colleagues. She retired in June 1985.

In 1968, Jordanville Public Library became a member of the Mid-York Library System and Carol took on the task of being its librarian. For 20 years, she organized many children’s summer reading programs and worked diligently with other community members to make the library a valuable asset to the area. Carol retired as librarian in 1988.

A memorial service for Carol will be held at 12:30pm on Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Jordanville Federated Church with Reverend Scott Hocking presiding. A reception will be held from 2pm to 5pm at Knotting Hill Farm, 259 Main St, Jordanville, formerly known as “The Swift House” where the Harter family resided from 1967 to 1995. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Carol to the Jordanville Public Library, 189 Main St., Jordanville, NY 13361, and the Jordanville Federated Church, PO Box 83, Jordanville, NY 13361. Lastly, sincere thanks Helios Care of Oneonta, NY, whose in-home caregivers treated Carol with compassion and respect during her final days.