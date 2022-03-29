In Memoriam Catherine J. Tisenchek July 8, 1957 – March 26, 2022

In Memoriam

ONEONTA – Catherine J. Tisenchek passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on July 8, 1957 to Louis G. Tisenchek Sr. and Jane Elizabeth “Betty” Post.

After graduating from Oneonta High School, Cathy attended SUNY Cobleskill where she received her Associates degree. Upon commencement, she was employed by various lawyers in the Oneonta area as a legal secretary before moving on to work for the Cooperstown Family Court System.

In 1997, Cathy started with the Oneonta City Court, becoming Chief Clerk in 2008. She received the Judith Kaye Award in 2017 which she was very proud of. Cathy remained in this position until her retirement in the Fall of 2021.

Anyone who knew Cathy, knows how much family meant to her, especially her nieces and nephews. They brought so much joy to Cathy’s life and she spoiled them every chance she got! Cathy enjoyed vacationing, spin class, going to concerts and sharing laughs with her many wonderful friends. While we will all miss Cathy every day, we are grateful for the time we did get to spend with her and the memories that were made along the way.

In addition to her parents, Cathy is survived by her two brothers whom she adored, Louis G. (Cathryn) Tisenchek, Jr. of Latham, NY and Douglas Tisenchek of Oneonta, nephew Nicholas (Jessica) Tisenchek and their children Isabella, Brigitte and Luke, all of Clifton Park, NY, nephew Jeffrey (Katarzyna) Tisenchek and their daughter, Ellianna, of Slingerlands, NY, and niece Christine Adams of Ohio. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Cathy was predeceased by her two cherished nephews, Michael and Shawn Tisenchek.

Cathy’s family would like to extend a special thank you to her great friend, Bonnie Baranowski, for taking such loving care of and being by Cathy’s side throughout her illness.

Friends are invited to greet the family on Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 11am to 1 pm at the Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home, 14 Grand St, Oneonta, where a funeral service will take place at 1 pm.

Burial will take place in the spring at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Emmons.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Cathy’s love of animals, may donate in her name to Susquehanna SPCA (sqspca.org).

Arrangements are by the Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home of Oneonta.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grummonsfuneralhome.com for the Tisenchek family.