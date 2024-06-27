Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Christine Nielsen
1947-2024

CHRISTINE NIELSEN
(Photo Provided)

NORFOLK, NE— Christine Nielsen of Norfolk, Nebraska passed away on June 22, 2024. She was born in Wanakena, New York on February 27, 1947, the daughter of Arthur and Kathryn (Colton) Nielsen.

A graduate of nursing school, Chris worked as a nurse in New York State. After a time, she moved to Florida, where she worked in various areas involving medicine and health care.

Chris retired and lived in Florida for several years until she decided to move to Nebraska in January of 2019. She lived at Madison House Assisted Living until it was necessary for her to move following heart surgery. She was welcomed at Skyview Villa Assisted Living, where she resided for nearly five years. Because of health concerns, it became necessary for Chris to move downstairs to St. Joe’s several weeks prior to her passing.
 
Chris is survived by her sisters, Marion (Dennis) Hoobler and Judy Nielsen of Norfolk, Nebraska; niece Rebecca Hoobler of Grand Island, Nebraska; nephew Jeffrey and wife Athena Hoobler, and their family, Lucas, Alexandra, and Marianna of Highland Park, Illinois.

She was predeceased by her parents.
 
A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on July 11, 2024 at First United Methodist Church, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Arrangements are by Home for Funerals, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

In Memoriam Ronald G. Peters May 28, 1944-February 01, 2023

In Memoriam Ronald G. Peters May 28, 1944-February 01, 2023 ONEONTA—Ronald G. Peters, 78, passed away unexpectedly at home on February 1, 2023. Ron was born on May 28, 1944 to William J. and Evelyn M. Peters in NYC. He attended Great Neck High School, where he acquired a band of lifelong friends and graduated in the Class of 1962. He spent the summer after graduation on the Hospital Ship SS Hope on its mission to Peru. He was so interested in this that he continued on these missions in summers during college. The mission to Ecuador brought many stories that he…

In Memoriam: Virginia L. Stocking

In Memoriam Virginia L. Stocking December 2, 1922-May 17, 2023 SPRINGFIELD CENTER—Virginia L. Stocking, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on May 17, 2023 at the age of 100.  Virginia was born in Cooperstown on December 2, 1922 to Earl and Catherine Richards. She spent most of her childhood in East Springfield and graduated from Springfield Central School in June of 1940. She married Glenn C. Stocking on April 9, 1944. Virginia and Glenn devoted their lives to each other and to their family.  In addition to spending time with her family, Virginia enjoyed playing the organ,…

In Memoriam Gerold D. Hill 1945-2023

In Memoriam Gerold D. Hill 1945-2023 FREDERICKSBURG, VA—Gerold D. Hill, 78, of Homosassa, Florida and formerly of Portlandville, New York, passed away on April 15, 2023 in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Gerold served for 30 years in the United States Navy. He was a retired chief petty officer and served in Vietnam. He was the owner/operator of Jerry’s Bait-n-Tackle from 1988 to 2008. Gerold enjoyed spending his time with family, hunting and fishing.…