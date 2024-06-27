In Memoriam

Christine Nielsen

1947-2024

CHRISTINE NIELSEN

(Photo Provided)

NORFOLK, NE— Christine Nielsen of Norfolk, Nebraska passed away on June 22, 2024. She was born in Wanakena, New York on February 27, 1947, the daughter of Arthur and Kathryn (Colton) Nielsen.

A graduate of nursing school, Chris worked as a nurse in New York State. After a time, she moved to Florida, where she worked in various areas involving medicine and health care.

Chris retired and lived in Florida for several years until she decided to move to Nebraska in January of 2019. She lived at Madison House Assisted Living until it was necessary for her to move following heart surgery. She was welcomed at Skyview Villa Assisted Living, where she resided for nearly five years. Because of health concerns, it became necessary for Chris to move downstairs to St. Joe’s several weeks prior to her passing.



Chris is survived by her sisters, Marion (Dennis) Hoobler and Judy Nielsen of Norfolk, Nebraska; niece Rebecca Hoobler of Grand Island, Nebraska; nephew Jeffrey and wife Athena Hoobler, and their family, Lucas, Alexandra, and Marianna of Highland Park, Illinois.

She was predeceased by her parents.



A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on July 11, 2024 at First United Methodist Church, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Arrangements are by Home for Funerals, Norfolk, NE 68701.