In Memoriam Clara B. Holford September 3, 1928- November 21, 2022

In Memoriam

ONEONTA—Clara B. Holford passed away peacefully on Monday, November 21, 2022. Clara lived in an assisted living center in Oneonta, New York where her sister, Sally Bennett, still resides.

Clara was born September 3, 1928 in Sharon, Connecticut. She was the daughter of Fred R. Brooks Sr. and Frances Becker Brooks. Clara was predeceased by her brother, John Brooks, and sisters, Fredine Cooke and Charlotte Roberts. She is survived by Fred R. Brooks Jr., age 88, and Sally Bennett, age 92.

She was predeceased by two sons, Scott Holford and Keith Holford. Clara is survived by her daughters, Shelley Holford, Susan Breznick (Matthew), and Sarah Mullhern (Michael) and son, Fred Holford (Anne). Clara has 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Clara worked for Bell Telephone Company as a switchboard operator for several years following high school. She often spoke fondly of this time in her life, when she met Fred D. Holford Jr., the father of her six children.

Clara loved to sit and talk with family members, and especially enjoyed hearing about her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had an incredible memory and light laughter. Clara was forever thoughtful in remembering her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren as well as nieces’ and nephews’ birthdays and special occasions with thoughtful cards, gifts, and phone calls.

She had a love for fashion and an undeniable love for sweets. She truly appreciated the beauty in all things and in people.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.