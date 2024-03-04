In Memoriam

Claude R. Holbrook

1938-2024

CLAUDE R. HOLBROOK

(Photo Provided)

OTEGO—Claude Robert Holbrook, “Bob”, “Eli”, “Mortimer”, passed away peacefully at his home and went to join his Lord and Savior Jesus on February 29, 2024.

Bob was born to Robert and Alta (Springett) Holbrook on December 17, 1938. He grew up in West Oneonta, New York. He operated a farm on the Baker Hill Family Homestead for many years. He loved the outdoors and was an avid deer hunter and fisherman. He started his own excavation business and gravel bank, and operated it with his sons. He was a strong supporter of Trump and a leader of the Laurens Property Rights group. He was a long-time member of Spirit and Truth Christian Assembly. He will be dearly missed.

Bob was predeceased by his first wife, Margaret Joan Holbrook; his father, Robert Holbrook; his mother, Alta Springett Holbrook; and brother Gene Holbrook.

He is survived by his wife, Hilda Holbrook; children Sherry Imbasciano, Ceylon (Carleen) Holbrook, Yvonne Kenik and Mark (Kaite) Holbrook; a brother, Ernie Holbrook; sisters Corinne Kelly and PeggyLu Fay-Bond; sisters-in-laws Rosemary Holbrook and Annette Holbrook; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews; stepchildren Marcia Allmendinger and Kelvin (Sandi) Preston, along with two step-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren. He also leaves his beloved dog, Hannah.

A Celebration of His Life will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at Spirit and Truth Christian Assembly on School Street in West Oneonta, New York at 2 p.m., with Pastor Mitchell and Rose Spring, officiating.

To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.JohnstonFH.com.

His burial will be in the spring in the Laurens Village Cemetery in Laurens, New York.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Edd Stanimer of the Johnson & Stanimer Funeral Home in Morris, New York.