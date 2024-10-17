In Memoriam

Constance L. Whiteman

1929-2024

CONSTANCE L. WHITEMAN

WESTFORD—Constance L. “Connie” Whiteman, 95, of Westford, entered into eternal rest Tuesday morning, October 15, 2024 at her home on Middlefield Road, with her beloved husband, Oakley, and son James by her side.

Connie was born May 16, 1929 in Brockton, Massachusetts, one of four children of William and Louise (Copeland) Glover. Raised in Elmwood, Massachusetts, she graduated from East Bridgewater High School in 1946, and then attended Fisher Business School in Boston, graduating in 1949. That same year she was hired as a surgical and medical secretary at the Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, where she worked for the next 36 years, retiring in 1985. She also later worked part-time in the Clark Scholarship Office.

Soon after moving to Cooperstown, Connie met Oakley L. Whiteman of Westford, and on June 17, 1950 they were married in Elmwood, Massachusetts. In 1955, they purchased a home on State Highway 166 in the Town of Middlefield, where they raised their family. In 2015, they moved into a new home in Westford.

Throughout her life, Connie was always actively involved with her church. Since moving to New York State, she was a member and served as the organist when needed for the Westville United Methodist Church, until it closed in 2021. She and Oakley have since become active members of the Westford Church. Connie was also a member of Westville Grange No. 540, was secretary for many years of the Westville Cemetery Board of Directors, and the Keepsake Quilters Club.

She will be greatly missed by her husband of 74 years, Oakley, of Westford; their three children, Richard Whiteman and wife Susan of Irmo, South Carolina, James Whiteman of Westford, and Bruce Whiteman and wife Gaylen of Freeland on Whidbey Island in the state of Washington; and a granddaughter, Amy Whiteman of Charleston, South Carolina. She is further survived by two sisters, Lois Clark of Bridgewater, Massachusetts, Nina Grindle and husband Roger of East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, and a sister-in-law, Lorraine Glover of North Eastham, Massachusetts, and their families.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Donald Glover.

A funeral service will be offered at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at the Westford Church, with Pastor Rose M. Bellen officiating. The Service of Committal and Burial will follow in Westville Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Westford Methodist Church, PO Box 197, Westford, NY 13488 or the Westford Community Association, PO Box 42, Westford, NY 13488.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.