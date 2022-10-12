In Memoriam D. George Vamvakias, 90 Army Veteran, Avid Reader, & Train Enthusiast

In Memoriam

COOPERSTOWN – D. George Vamvakias, 90, of Limerick, formerly of Oley, PA and Cooperstown, NY, husband of I. Ann (Pugliese) Vamvakias, passed away peacefully Friday October 7, 2022 at the Pottstown Hospital.

Born in Portland, ME, he was the son of the late George D. and Katherine D. (Malcotsi) Vamvakias.

George graduated from Portland High school then earned his Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Maine in 1954.

He served as 1st Lieutenant in the 10th Mountain Division heavy mortar company of the US Army. He was an avid reader and model train enthusiast. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Surviving along with his wife are his three sons George Vamvakias husband of Elizabeth, Peter Vamvakias husband of Mary E., and Mark Vamvakias husband of Mary A.; grandchildren Sarah, Jared, Jenna, Dylan, Jayne, and Alex Vamvakias; sister Alice Howe; brother James Vamvakias; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, George was predeceased by his sister Diana Morris.

Funeral services will be held Saturday October 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Ltd., 329 N. Lewis Rd., Royersford, PA 19468. Visitation will be held Saturday from 10:00-10:45 AM at the funeral home. Private Burial will follow at Limerick Garden of Memories for the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in George’s memory to:

University of Maine Foundation

Buchanan Alumni House

Two Alumni Place

Orono, ME 04469-5792

www.umainefoundation.org

St. Matthew Greek Orthodox Church

8477 Allentown Pike, Blandon PA 19510

www.stmattsgoc.org