TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, June 7

Village Of Cooperstown Unveils

Patriot Burial Marker

UNVEILING—11:30 a.m. “Patriot Burial Marker Unveiling.” Marker to honor Revolutionary War veteran Abijah Fairchild, interred with his wife, Sarah. Entrance to the cemetery, First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown. (607) 431-3296.

MIDDLEFIELD FARM & FLEA MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 973 Whiteman Road, Roseboom. https://www.facebook.com/events/950041104444743?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FIBER ARTS—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “2026 CNY Fiber Arts Festival.” Fees apply. Herkimer County Fairgrounds, 135 Cemetery Street, Frankfort. https://www.facebook.com/events/3199898076852448?post_id=3532268416948744&acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22footer_attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FUNDRAISER—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guild of Glimmerglass Annual Barn Sale Fundraiser. Furnishings, home goods, jewelry, plants and more. New and like-new. Continues through 6/14. The Barn, 3975 State Highway 28, Milford. guild.of.glimmerglass.festival@gmail.com or https://www.glimmerglassguild.org/events

LIVE MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “Sunday Sessions with Carl and Jack.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1762800308431776

THEATER—3 p.m. Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.” Presented by Orpheus Theatre’s Startstruck Players. Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1800 or https://www.orpheustheatre.org/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR