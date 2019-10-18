IN MEMORIAM: Dale R. Clinton, 61; Contractor Helped Restore Hyde Hall

IN MEMORIAM

COOPERSTOWN – Dale R. Clinton, 61, a native of Cooperstown who helped restore local historic sites including Hyde Hallm, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, October 13, surrounded by, “his people.”

Dale was born April 9, 1958 at Mary Imogene Hospital in Cooperstown, the son of the late Douglas and Patricia Clinton. He was tough and overcame many health issues living life to the fullest.

After attending Cooperstown Central School Dale went on to work as a contractor with his father’s restoration firm and helped with efforts to restore and preserve many historic sites, including Hyde Hall. Through the years he also worked for the village of Cooperstown, Leatherstocking Storage and shared his talents on many projects for family and friends.

Dale loved to spend his time outdoors on his Harley, in his garden, hunting, and standing by the BBQ with “cousin Bruce,” his “Bud” and his buddies.

Dale is survived by his pride and joy and favorite chef, Sean Clinton. Also a sister, Peg Wilson, her husband, Douglas and Dale’s niece, Taryn. Two brothers, Keith and Wayne, step children, Laura, Cyndy, and Partrick Shepard, 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren whom he adored.

Dale was predeceased by his wife Mary L. Clinton who died August 26, 2013.

Dale was loved by many and blessed with true friends. His family would like to especially thank Mike and Sharon Chase, Scott and Colleen Sheldon, Bobby and Kathy Gallop, Mike and Karen Burgess and all of those that made his life happy and comfortable.

Dale leaves his beloved best friend Roscoe, the blood hound, to a home in the country.

Dale will be missed by many and remembered as a, “really good guy.”

Memorial contributions can be made to Catskill Area Hospice.

A memorial will take place at a later date.