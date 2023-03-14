In Memoriam Daniel Lee Schoellig 1953-2023

In Memoriam

Daniel Lee Schoellig

WEST BURLINGTON—Daniel Lee Schoellig, 69, of West Burlington passed away doing what he loved on March 10, 2023.

Daniel was born on October 31, 1953 in Cooperstown, the son of the late Fred and Anna (Gregory) Schoellig. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his in-laws, Jennie and Charles Gelatt, a granddaughter, Abigail Schoellig, a sister-in-law, Jean Schoellig, and his pup, Ralph.

He is survived by his wife, Dee Schoellig, who he married on August 26, 1990 at The Major’s Inn in Gilbertsville; his children, Nick (Andrea) Schoellig, Sara (Adrian) Schoellig, Kari (Joe) Stockdale, Adam (Shannon) Schoellig, Krista Cotten, Kimmy Chapman, Denyse (Davin) Ruffles, Daniel Jr. (Leisa) Schoellig, and Derek (Sarah) Schoellig; his grandchildren, Patrick and Greg Schoellig, Lane Gruber, Isaiah, Ella, and Koda Stockdale, Leah, Drew, Rynn, and Trey Schoellig, Logan, Jennadee and Gabriella Cotten, Caden, Liam, and Maxx Chapman, Allee, Emma, and Davin Daniel Ruffles, aka “Moose,” Brenden and Esther Schoellig, and Oaklyn Schoellig; and his siblings, Elizabeth “Betty” Coutlee, Ed (Janie) Schoellig, David (Michelle) Schoellig, Mark (Alisa) Schoellig, Ann (Emil) Manzo, and Fred (Cathy) Schoellig.

Daniel grew up in Garrattsville, New York and spent his entire life on Schoellig’s Fieldcrest Farm. He graduated from Edmeston Central School in 1972, where he enjoyed playing football. Farming was his greatest passion. He loved the fields of wheat, hay, corn and oats. He loved harvesting grains. He would rather be working on the farm more than any vacation. Whenever he found a feather, he would stick it on a bike or wagon so the kids would see it.

His family was everything to him and he was blessed with many. He had 22 grandchildren, and they meant so much to him. It must be why they are called grand-children. They were his helpers and wanted to follow in his footsteps, as he was their hero.

When someone asked something of him, he was always there to do what he could. He loved to tell stories, and he had a million of them. Dan loved his old Ranger truck, with the dust and all.

He will be missed dearly, and his family will carry his love and memories in their hearts.

Calling hours will be from 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15 at the Burlington Flats Baptist Church, Arnold Road, Burlington Flats. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 16 at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Edmeston Emergency Squad or the Garrattsville Fire Department in memory of Dan.

Arrangements are with Delker and Terry Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Edmeston, New York.