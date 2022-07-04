In Memoriam David K. Mattice, 69 December 10, 1952 – June 26, 2022

In Memoriam

David K. Mattice

ONEONTA – David K. Mattice passed away on June 26, 2022 due to health issues. He was proud to live his entire 69 years in the Oneonta area.

He is survived by his wife Constance Mattice, daughter Carol Pierce (DJ Wooden), son Daniel and Kimberly Mattice and four grandchildren Makenzie and Andrew Pierce and Kara and Eric Mattice. He is also survived by his twin sister Debra and Robert Archer, brother John and Pamela Mattice, sister Melissa and Chris Carvin, brother-in-law Craig and Karen Schaffer, nieces Samantha Tetor (Nicholas) and Rachel Schaffer, nephews Christopher Carvin (Madeleigh Place), Ryan Schaffer (Talene), Philip Schaffer, and Bradley Schaffer (Denielle) and great nieces Kylie Mattice and Ellie Schaffer. David’s aunts Joyce Stone (Louie) and Minnie Beams also survived him.

David is predeceased by his parents, John and Frances Mattice, son in law Adam Pierce, and many aunts and uncles who were near and dear to his heart.

Anyone who knew David knows that he loved to tell stories about his life experiences. As a high school student, he was an active athlete. David was a life-long member and Elder of the First United Presbyterian Church in Oneonta. He recorded the weather for the National Weather Service for over 35 years and was locally known as a weather specialist and liked to remind people to “Keep an eye on the sky”. David was a proud member of the Oneonta Rotary Club for 36 years, serving one year as president, and several years on the Rotary Fund Board, the RYLA committee, and the Board of Directors.

David was a fixture in local sales, making connections with many people over the years. He worked for Metropolitan Insurance Company, Prudential Insurance Company, Wilber Bank, and Country Club/Otego Automotive. Later in his career he became a real estate agent and broker.

Calling hours will be held at Bookhout Funeral Home, 357 Main Street, Oneonta, on Wednesday, July 6 from 5-6 pm. A service will follow at 6:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Operation Warm, a Rotary program that provides winter coats to local children in need. Checks can be made out to Oneonta Rotary Fund with Operation Warm in the memo line and mailed to PO Box 1122, Oneonta, NY 13820.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bookhoutfh.com for the Mattice family.