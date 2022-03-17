In Memoriam Deborah G. Kabat, 69 March 1, 1953 – March 14, 2022

In Memoriam

Deborah G. Kabat, 69 of Williamsport and formerly of Oneonta, New York valiantly fought an illness for a year after receiving the COVID vaccination. She passed on Monday, March 14, 2022 at home. Surviving is her loving husband of 45 years Gerald “Jerry” A. Kabat.

Born March 1, 1953 in Cortland, New York she is a daughter of the late John and Virginia (Evans) Graffius.

Deb was a 1971 graduate of Vestal High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Brockport and a master’s degree from Nazareth College. Deb spent 35 years as a Speech Language Pathologist working with preschool children in the Oneonta New York Area.

She was a member of Elm Park United Methodist Church, Oneonta New York where she also served as a youth group leader and family ministry chairwoman. She had recently been attending St. John’s-Newberry United Methodist Church. Deb could often be found reading, gardening, going for walks, hiking and bike riding, all hobbies that she enjoyed. She loved to laugh and had a giving heart. She enjoyed sewing and knitting for her family and would also donate hats and scarves she had made to Sojourner Truth Ministries.

She volunteered her time at the West End Christian Community Center and Sojourner Truth Ministries. Deb was a founding member of Calvary Hill Retreat Center, an organization near and dear to her heart, where she was instrumental in the rehabilitation of the property. Deb wasn’t afraid to tackle projects as she relished in the hands-on work and seeing the finished product of her labor. Her servant heart, quiet, thoughtful, and caring ways will certainly be missed by those who knew and loved her.

Surviving in addition to her husband are three children; Alison Hill (Tim) of Williamsport, Benjamin Kabat (Laura) of Rochester, New York, and Theresa DiMaggio (Anthony) also of Williamsport; three granddaughters who she adored Elena, Makayla, and Scarlett; two sisters, Nancy Gage of Woodland Park, New Jersey and Patricia Card (Larry) of Binghamton, New York.

A funeral service to honor the life of Deborah will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, March 19 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St. Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday March 18 at Sanders.

Additionally, a celebration of Deb’s life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2 at Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St, Oneonta, NY. The family will receive friends following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made in Deb’s name to Calvary Hill Retreat Center, PO Box 782, Williamsport, PA 17703.

