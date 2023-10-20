Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Diana E. Holliday

1940-2023

Diana E. Holliday

MARYLAND—Diana (Hoyt) Holliday, 83, passed away on October 18, 2023 at Cooperstown Center after a courageous battle with cancer. 

She was born to George Frederick “Fritz” and Ellrose (VanTassell) Hoyt on August 24, 1940. 

Diana was a lifelong area resident and some of her fondest memories were on Goodyear Lake. She graduated from Oneonta High School. After meeting Eldred Holliday, she raised a family of three. A strong work ethic was something that Diana was proud of, working locally at Mike’s Diner, The Milford Meat Market, The Elm Inn and the Hannah-Lee House. She was a true homesteader and loved canning, making her own butter, and raising their own food to feed her family. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joys to Diana. She enjoyed her little piece of heaven on Crumhorn Mountain; gardening, riding her four-wheeler and harnessing her horse, “Maggie-Mae,” and most of all her grandchildren.

Diana is survived by her sister, Ronna Bagnardi; her children, Lance and his wife, Kelly Holliday, Melissa Holliday and her husband, Joe Roe, Leisha and her husband, Gus Konchar; her grandchildren, Dalton Roe and fiancé Jiawen Shen, Lizette and husband Wyatt Waters, Keenan Holliday and girlfriend Sierra Kitson, and Ian Miller and girlfriend Sylvia Hernandez. 

Diana is predeceased by her parents. 

She will be interred at the Milford Center Cemetery alongside ancestors that date well before the Civil War.

Reverend Stephen Fournier will officiate a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 27 at the Milford Center Cemetery. All are welcome to join the family. 

The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at the Cooperstown Center (a special CNA who became a friend, Love Duke) and Helios Care for their care and compassion.

The family suggests donations may be sent to Helios Care, 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta, NY 13820.

Arrangements are entrusted with Oneonta’s only family-owned funeral home, Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono at 51 Dietz Street; www.lhpfuneralhome.com

