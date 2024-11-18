Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Donald Lee Bailey
1926-2024

LEONARDSVILLE—Donald Lee Bailey, 98, of Cooperstown, New York and previously of
Leonardsville, New York, passed away October 28, 2024 at the Cooperstown Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

Donald was born October 12, 1926 in the Town of Plainfield, Otsego County, the son of
Herbert Lee Bailey and Helen Penner Bailey. He graduated from Leonardsville Central School in
the Class of 1944 with “high honors,” especially in math, having also completed four years of
classes and training in the FFA program. He spent his life working on the family farm located on
County Highway 19 near Leonardsville.

Donald never married. He was a private person who enjoyed country farm life, gardening,
antiques, reading (typically the Bible and history stories) and watching TV, especially games shows
and the RFD channel.

Donald was predeceased by his parents and brother-in-law, Raymond Key Sr. He is
survived by his sister, Bernice B. Key of Cooperstown, his nephew, Raymond Key Jr. (Pamela),
his great-grandnephew, Scott Key (Katie), two great-grandnieces, Carrie Offen (Brett) and Sarah
Blink (Corey), and by seven great-great-grandnieces and nephews.

In accordance with Donald’s wishes, there were no calling hours or service. Private burial
services were held in the Leonardsville Cemetery. Inlieu of flowers, his family suggests that
donations in Donald’s memory be made to the Leonardsville United Methodist Church, PO Box
198, Leonardsville, NY 13364 or to the Leonardsville Fire Department, PO Box 185,
Leonardsville, NY 13364.

Arrangements were under the guidance of Tillapaugh Funeral Service, Cooperstown.

