In Memoriam

Donald Lee Bailey

1926-2024

LEONARDSVILLE—Donald Lee Bailey, 98, of Cooperstown, New York and previously of

Leonardsville, New York, passed away October 28, 2024 at the Cooperstown Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

Donald was born October 12, 1926 in the Town of Plainfield, Otsego County, the son of

Herbert Lee Bailey and Helen Penner Bailey. He graduated from Leonardsville Central School in

the Class of 1944 with “high honors,” especially in math, having also completed four years of

classes and training in the FFA program. He spent his life working on the family farm located on

County Highway 19 near Leonardsville.

Donald never married. He was a private person who enjoyed country farm life, gardening,

antiques, reading (typically the Bible and history stories) and watching TV, especially games shows

and the RFD channel.

Donald was predeceased by his parents and brother-in-law, Raymond Key Sr. He is

survived by his sister, Bernice B. Key of Cooperstown, his nephew, Raymond Key Jr. (Pamela),

his great-grandnephew, Scott Key (Katie), two great-grandnieces, Carrie Offen (Brett) and Sarah

Blink (Corey), and by seven great-great-grandnieces and nephews.

In accordance with Donald’s wishes, there were no calling hours or service. Private burial

services were held in the Leonardsville Cemetery. Inlieu of flowers, his family suggests that

donations in Donald’s memory be made to the Leonardsville United Methodist Church, PO Box

198, Leonardsville, NY 13364 or to the Leonardsville Fire Department, PO Box 185,

Leonardsville, NY 13364.

Arrangements were under the guidance of Tillapaugh Funeral Service, Cooperstown.