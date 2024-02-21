In Memoriam

Dorothy Bennett Carrington

1929-2024

DOROTHY B. CARRINGTON

(Photo Provided)

ONEONTA—In Loving Memory of Dorothy Bennett Carrington. It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Dorothy. She was an extraordinary woman, a dedicated teacher, a loving wife, a devoted mother, a proud grandmother and great-grandmother; and a cherished friend to many. Her kindness, grace, wisdom and faith inspired all who knew her.

A celebration of her life will be announced for June when her entire family and her friends can gather to celebrate her.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.lhpfuneralhome.com, the website of Oneonta’s only family-owned funeral home, Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono at 51 Dietz Street.