In Memoriam Duane “Dee” A. Hathaway, 82 May 3, 1940 – October 29, 2022

In Memoriam

Duane “Dee” A. Hathaway

ONEONTA – Duane “Dee” A. Hathaway, 82, passed away, Saturday, October 29, 2022. Our lives are forever changed.

He was born on May 3, 1940 in Binghamton, New York, the son of Margaret (Major) and Harold Hathaway. He attended Bugbee School and Oneonta Junior and Senior High Schools. He went on to graduate from Broome Tech with an engineering degree and began his career working for Amphenol Aerospace then spent the remainder of his career at Custom Electronics in Oneonta until his retirement.

Dee, as he was known to most of those that knew him, was the life of the party and liked to raise hell. He was sarcastic, had a quick wit and would tell you like it was. He was a friend to many and dearly loved by them all. If Dee was your friend, he would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. If you knew him, you knew that’s who he was.

He was known as Grandpa to Ariel, Pop-Pop to Sean and Brigid and Pop-Pop the Great to Evan. They were the lights of his life.

Dee enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, gardening and his trips to Las Vegas, Turning Stone and Rivers Casino. Dee never met a casino he didn’t like. He also enjoyed feeding the deer, we affectionately called him the “Deer Whisperer.” And he was a pretty great dancer, too. Dee enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandson to whom he would give tractor rides around the yard and they loved it more than anything. These are the memories they will never forget.

Dee is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Colone Hathaway; daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Tom Thornton; daughter, Lisa Hathaway; granddaughter, Ariel Kinsey and fiancé, Justin Weber; grandchildren, Sean and Brigid Thornton; great grandson, Evan Weber; brothers-in-law and sisters-in law, Philip and Jeanette Colone; Arthur and Denise Colone; John and Maryann Colone and sister-in-law Eileen Colone; as well as several nieces and nephews and so many friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, Margaret and Harold Hathaway; daughter, Donna L. Hathaway; sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Norbert Sands; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Gina (Colone) and Martin Patton; brother-in-law, Herman Colone; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Angelina and Philip Colone; nieces, Annette Colone and Susan Colone; nephew, Christian Sands.

Dee and I met in Oneonta Jr High and became good friends. We really started dating after we all got out of Oneonta Senior High School. We had a great group of high school friends that we hung out with. Eventually after a few more years of dating and both having jobs we decided to get married. It has been now over 61 years of being together with a family.

Dad, our hearts are broken. It will be so hard to say goodbye to you. You made us into the strong women we are today. We love you and will miss you forever. One day we will meet on the dance floor again. Fly high, Dad. You are now reunited with Donna. Heaven has truly received the gift of a great man. Love Always, Cheri and Lisa

Grandpa, Words can never express how much you mean to me. I will forever be grateful for your wisdom, guidance and strength that has carried me through this life. Thank you for being the steady oak in our family, keeping us together and grounded. You will always be the man and role model that I’ll forever look up to. I will miss you forever. I love you. Ariel

Pop-Pop, Our time together was too short, but we will always cherish the time we did have. We will miss you very much, but know that you will always be watching over us. Love, Sean, Brigid and Evan

This is not good-bye, this is “Until we meet Again.”

Calling hours will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Diet St., Oneonta.

The funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Friday, November 4, at the funeral home, with burial following at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Emmons.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the City of Oneonta Fire Department, Public Safety Building, 81 Main Street, Oneonta, NY 13820

To share a condolence to the family visit, www.lhpfuneralhome.com