Edward G. Burns

OTEGO—Edward G. “Chip” Burns Jr., 68, of Otego passed away August 22, 2023 after a 13 year battle with cancer.

He was born on September 1, 1954 in Oneonta, the son of Edward G. and Ella M. (Tuttle) Burns.

Chip graduated in 1973 from Oneonta High School.

He married his high-school sweetheart, Joan Van Curen, on February 9, 1974.

Chip was employed with the D&H Railroad in Oneonta from 1974-1986. In 1989, Chip started working with his childhood friend, Harold Wakin. Chip and Harold worked together as sub-contractors for 20 years until Chip became ill in 2010.

Chip loved hunting, ice fishing, golfing, shooting his guns, and hanging with Dick and the guys on Tuesday’s blues night.

Chip is survived by his wife, Joan; son Jason and wife Jennifer, and son Marshall; 10 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; brother Tom and wife Connie; sister Julie Minerosa; sister-in-law Denise Burns; brother-in-law Tom Downs and wife Mary Ellen; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends Chip played pool and cards with—Joe, Dave, Delbert, and Dennis. He was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Ella; brother Randy; and brothers-in-law Charles Van Curen and Carl Van Curen.

At Chip’s request, there will be no calling hours or service. Burial will be private with the family. A celebration of Chip’s life will be held at The Depot Restaurant on September 9, 2023 from 12:30-3:30 p.m.

