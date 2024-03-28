News Briefs: March 28, 2024

‘Sing for Science’ To Present Eclipse Event

HANNIBAL—Cooperstown resident Matt Whyte, host of the top-10 music interview podcast “Sing for Science,” will hold an all-day celebration of the Great American Eclipse on Monday, April 8. “Totality 2024” will be held at The G Lodge, 81 Keller Road in Hannibal, from noon to 8 p.m. In addition to the eclipse viewing, for which glasses will be provided, there will be wellness workshops, vendors and a performance by 81-year-old ambient music legend Laraaji. The eclipse totality will last about three minutes and begin around 3:20 p.m. Tickets are $10.00-$30.00 on a sliding scale, with some free tickets available for those in need. For tickets and information, visit https://www.singforscience.org/ or https://www.gaugerestateofmind.com/.

Audubon Reschedules Trip

ONEONTA—Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society announced that its full-day community trip to Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge will take place on Saturday, April 6 rather than the previously announced Saturday, March 23. DOAS Board Director Chris DeCesare will lead the birding trip to view migratory waterfowl and shorebirds on their annual journey to their breeding grounds. The 50,000-acre wetland refuge north of Cayuga Lake is a globally significant Important Bird Area critical to many migratory routes. Past sightings include a variety of ducks, snow geese, swans, bald eagles, herons and sandhill cranes. Participants will meet at the Refuge Headquarters at 10 a.m., while those wishing to carpool can congregate at the Dietz Street parking lot across from the Oneonta YMCA at 7:30 a.m. This is an all-day trip with an expected return time of 5 p.m. Participants should bring lunch, snacks, water and proper clothing and footwear. For more information, contact DeCesare at (607) 244-5496 or chris.decesare444@gmail.com

Women’s History Talk Is Friday

COOPERSTOWN—Renowned historian, author and professor Leslie Heaphy will visit the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum’s Bullpen Theater for a program at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 29. She will discuss women in baseball, Negro League history and the Hall of Fame’s new Black Baseball Initiative.