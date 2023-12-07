In Memoriam

Eleanor B. Hickein

1934-2023

ELEANOR B. HICKEIN

ONEONTA—Eleanor Brown Hickein passed away on November 29, 2023 at A.O. Fox Nursing Home, Oneonta.

Born on April 7, 1934 in Auburn, New York, Ellie was the daughter of Howard E. Brown and Frances Early Brown and was a long-time resident of Oneonta. She graduated from Oneonta High School and Hartwick College with a bachelor’s degree in January of 1955. While she was a student there, she became a member of the Sigma Chi Chapter of Alpha Omicron Pi. She continued as an advisor to the Sigma Chi Chapter for more than 35 years after her graduation. She also served as a trustee of the Housing Corporation and received the Alpha Omicron Pi National Rose Award for Advisors.

Ellie and Fred Hickein were married in June of 1954. After graduation, Ellie worked for a short time in the Tri-County AAA Club until the birth of the first of their four children. She was a “stay at home” mom until all four children had entered school. She then rejoined Fred in the AAA office. She received her Master’s of Science in Education from SUNY Oneonta in 1973. After Fred’s retirement, Ellie worked as an accountant for the Peter Clark Student Rental company until her retirement.

Ellie was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church as an Ordained Elder, Clerk of Session for 21 years, Membership/Fellowship, Outreach and Finance Committees, and assistant treasurer to the church and the Women’s Association. She sang in the choir and was a faithful visitor to the nursing homes.

Ellie was a member of Martha Chapter Order of the Eastern Star, State of New York for 64 years. She was District Deputy, Grand Matron and Matron nine times, and secretary. She joined Fred at many of his activities with local agencies and groups in Oneonta and throughout New York State.

She is survived by her children, Kelvin Hickein, Brent (Pamela) Hickein and their children, Mark (Maria) Hickein and their children, Cheryl (George) Berwin and their children. Ellie and Fred had several great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Ellie was predeceased by her husband; brother Howard; nephew Craig, and daughter-in-law Monica.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, December 13 at the First Presbyterian Church, 296 Main Street, Oneonta.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to First Presbyterian Church, 296 Main St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.lhpfuneralhome.com, the website of Oneonta’s only family-owned funeral home, Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono at 51 Dietz Street.