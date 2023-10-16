In Memoriam

Elinore C. Sorbera

HARTWICK—Elinore C. Sorbera, a lifelong area resident, passed away with family by her side Friday evening, October 13, 2023, at Cooperstown Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. She was 98.

Born Elinore Claire Peevers on August 18, 1925 in Cooperstown, she was a daughter of Alfred J. Peevers and Leta Mae (Walrath) Peevers.

Born and raised in Cooperstown, she graduated from Cooperstown High School with the Class of 1944. She attended Prospect Heights Hospital School of Nursing in Brooklyn, where she received her registered nursing degree.

On May 19, 1949, Elinore married Peter Sorbera Jr. in Brooklyn. Since 1958, they made their home and raised their six children on Wells Avenue/School Street in Hartwick.

As a registered nurse, she worked at several hospitals including Bassett Hospital and for many years was the director of nursing at The Meadows in Cooperstown.

Elinore was a kind woman who had a beautiful and caring heart, not only for her family but for the neighborhood children, her beloved pets or local strays and her many patients throughout her career. She was a Den Mother who loved having skits and sing-alongs. All who came to visit her would hear her frequently playing piano as they entered her home. Most importantly, Elinore loved her family. To this day, her children and grandchildren are in awe of her and always will be; a woman with an inner strength that never wavered no matter the challenges.

Elinore is survived by two daughters, Cathy Weir and husband Wayne of Cooperstown and Elinore (Bonnie) Oaks and husband Brian of Turin; four sons, Peter J. Sorbera and wife Susan of Burlington Flats, Alfred Sorbera of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Robert Sorbera and wife Mary Jane of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Andrew Sorbera of Colorado; her grandchildren, Peter and wife Amy, Bryan and wife Alicia, Lisa, Chris and wife Lisa, Kathryn and husband Scott, Tanner, Jessica and husband Brian, Heather, Ciara, Leigha, Rachel, Jeff and wife Kieran, and Kris; and many great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Peter Sorbera Jr., who died June 19, 1995; a granddaughter, Meghan Sorbera, who died October 18, 2008; and all of her siblings.

Family and friends may call and pay their respects from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday evening, October 21, 2023, at the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.

A funeral service will be offered at 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, October 22, 2023, at the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown with the Rev. Stephen D. Fournier officiating. The service of committal and burial will follow in Hartwick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the Sorbera family respectfully requests that expressions of sympathy in the form of memorial donations be made to the Susquehanna SPCA, 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown, NY 13326.

Elinore’s family would like to thank the staff at Cooperstown Center for the wonderful care of their mom during her stay.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.