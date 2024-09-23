In Memoriam

Elnora E. Rathbun

1941-2024

ELNORA E. RATHBUN

(Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—Elnora Edna Rathbun, a native of Cooperstown who will be remembered by many for her years at Church & Scott, passed into eternal rest the morning of Saturday, September 21, 2024 at her home in Toddsville with her family by her side. She was 83.

Born March 5, 1941 in Cooperstown, Elnora was a daughter of John William Rathbun and Marion Cora (Wright) Rathbun. She grew up in the small hamlet of Toddsville, attending a one-room schoolhouse until moving up to the Cooperstown High School, graduating in the Class of 1959. She was looking forward to attending her 65th year class reunion this October.

She had many jobs. She worked for New York Telephone as an operator until “dial up” came to be, and also worked at an insurance company and as a check-out lady at Victory Markets. Elnora then worked at Church & Scott Pharmacy for 39 years until her retirement. She was the “go to” person in the pharmacy, knowing where everything was located and knowing everyone that came in by their first name. Her retirement gave her the opportunity to go south during the winter months, spending time with her daughter and family. She was very much a “family” oriented person being concerned about everyone, calling them on special occasions or just to find out what they were doing. She enjoyed having lunch with many friends at Jackie’s Restaurant in Milford. She loved her daily newspaper, keeping up on local news and doing the crossword puzzles, which she had numerous books, along with word search. She also enjoyed bowling at Milford Bowling Lanes and going to many tournaments with friends and her mother earlier in her life.

Elnora is survived by two daughters, Jacqueline (David) James of Mableton, Georgia and Terri Phillips of Latham, and a son, Scott (Melissa) Rathbun of Christian Hill; her grandchildren, John (Susan) James and Charles (Julie) James of Georgia, Ryan Phillips, Emily (Tyler) Gates, and Cora Phillips of Latham, Dylan (Heather) Rathbun of North Carolina, and Lindsey Rathbun of Oswego; and her great-grandchildren, Adriana, Tucker, and Weston James, Skylynn, Hunter, and Harper Rathbun.

She has two brothers, William (Betty) Rathbun of Ilion, and Jack Rathbun of Oneonta, and a sister, Debra Reed of Schenevus, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is predeceased by her parents and a great-granddaughter, Madeline James in 2008.

Family and friends may call and pay their respects from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2024 at the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home, 82 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2024 at the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home with the Reverend Nathan Ritter, Rector of Christ Church, Cooperstown, officiating. The service of committal and burial will follow in the Fly Creek Valley Cemetery in Fly Creek, where Elnora will be laid to rest with her family. Following the burial, all attending are welcome to gather at Jackie’s Restaurant in Milford for food and fellowship.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.