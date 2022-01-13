In Memoriam Fred Cleveland, 77 May 19, 1944 – December 27, 2021

In Memoriam

BLOOMVILLE – Fred Cleveland, 77, passed away December 27, 2021 at St Peter’s hospital in Albany N. Y.

Fred was born May 19, 1944, in Delhi, N.Y., to parents Fred and Blanche Cleveland. He attended South Kortright Central School and went on to be the Town Justice of Kortright for 17 years. He also owned and operated the Eighth Note Music Store since 1971. Fred was an avid golfer and bowler and was also active with the Community Gospel Church of Oneonta.

Fred is survived by Ruth his wife of 57 years; Daughter Yvonne Poole and her husband Scott and their children Alex and Krystal; and son Christopher Cleveland and his wife Anita and children Elizabeth, Isabelle, & A J. He was predeceased by his parents and youngest daughter Corinne.

Memorial contributions may be made to Otsego Christian Academy.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to MacArthur Funeral Home, Stamford N. Y.