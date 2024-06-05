Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Frederick Cook
1947-2024

FREDERICK COOK
(Photo provided)

ONEONTA—Frederick Cook, 76, passed away peacefully at his home on May 29, 2024.

He was born November 15, 1947 in Fort Covington, New York. 

Fred was a resident at Springbrook for over 50 years, and he resided at the Ford Avenue home for 40 years. He will be dearly missed by both the staff and residents; rest easy our beloved friend.  

Fred was proud of being a Native American. He liked to dress nicely and was fond of his button-up shirts. He enjoyed watching cooking and home improvement shows. He loved sweets and a good meatloaf. He also looked forward to driving through towns and admiring the different architecture. 

He is survived by his niece, Heather Ryan, of Texas and his Springbrook family. 

He is predeceased by his mother, Pearl Cook, and his sister, Charleen Lacey. 

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, June 6 at the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz Street, Oneonta. 

A graveside service will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, June 7 at the Oneonta Plains Cemetery. 

A celebration of life at Springbrook will be announced. 

Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.lhpfuneralhome.com.

