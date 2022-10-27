In Memoriam Gary C. Graves, 71 Sept. 7, 1951-Oct. 15, 2022

In Memoriam

MARYLAND—Gary Charles Graves, 71, of Maryland, New York unexpectedly passed away at home on October 15, 2022.

Gary was born September 7, 1951 in Oneonta, New York to Lawrence and Beverly (Wilson) Graves.

After graduating from Oneonta High School and Scott Community College in Iowa, he and Jim Trieber opened a motorcycle shop, G&J Cycles, in West Oneonta. Shortly after the closing of G&J Cycles, he then started working on the D&H Railway as a trainman in 1974 until his retirement in 2011.

His love for motorcycles was his life-long passion, which he passed on to his children. Gary and his brother, Terry, spent many fun-filled weekends watching his son, Adon, race motorcross.

Because Gary and his brothers, Larry and Terry, spent much of their childhood enjoying time on Crumhorn Mountain, they all decided to build their homes and raise their families there.

Gary had a love for nature and a green thumb that produced many flourishing gardens. He had many hobbies: antiquing, collecting railroad lanterns, restoring steam engines, but his favorite was repairing and restoring antique motorcycles. His last restoration was building his dream motorcycle, a 1947 Knucklehead, which he was able to ride this summer.

Gary is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda (Mickey), his brother, Larry (Nancy) Graves, His Daughter Jessica (Daniel) Griffiths, and son, Adon (Gina), and three grandchildren. He is also survived by five nieces and nephews, Elizabeth, Josh, Shannon, Breanna, and Corey.

Gary was predeceased by his parents and brother, Terry Graves. A celebration of life will be announced next summer.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Milford Fire Department, 63 S. Main St. Milford, NY 13807.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bookhoutfh.com for the Graves family.