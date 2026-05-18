In Memoriam

Patricia Crowley Donnelly

1939-2026

PATRICIA CROWLEY DONNELLY

(Photo provided)

TAMPA, FL—Patricia Crowley Donnelly, of Cooperstown, New York and Dunedin, Florida, died on April 28, 2026 in Tampa, Florida, surrounded by her loving husband, Paul, and their four children. She was 87.

Pat was born on February 24, 1939 in Malone, New York to C. William and Harriet Jones Crowley. She grew up on West Main Street in Milford, New York, where she helped her parents with their business, the Crowley Corner Store. She graduated from Oneonta High School and earned degrees from the University of Rochester and Cardinal Stritch University.

A dedicated registered nurse, she worked in psychiatry, childbirth education, rehabilitation and hospice. She devoted her professional life to caring for others and was a strong advocate for compassionate elder care, believing that care should extend beyond medicine to dignity, purpose, and connection. The pinnacle of her nearly 20-year career as administrator of the Clara Welch Thanksgiving Home was introducing the Eden Alternative philosophy, which focused on creating a vibrant and meaningful community that positively impacted the daily life for residents, families, and staff.

She approached both her work and personal life with energy, empathy and an adventurous spirit. An avid outdoorswoman, she found joy in motion and in the natural world—bicycling, skiing, hiking, camping, swimming, and paddling with friends and family. From her deck overlooking Lake Otsego, she enjoyed sipping coffee, while watching wildlife and the changing seasons.

A spirited traveler, she loved the Adirondacks, the White Mountains, Hilton Head Island, and the Gulf Coast of Florida, and visited more than 25 national parks. Her journeys abroad carried her to cities around the world—exploring museums and historic sites, savoring local food, and always in search of the best cup of decaf coffee—in places such as Amsterdam, Budapest, Cologne, Dublin, Edinburgh, Havana, London, Paris, Quebec City, Rome, Tijuana, and Vienna. She treasured time spent with her children and, especially, her grandchildren, sharing her love of learning, dance, travel, and watching soccer. Family vacations—at the beach, in the mountains, or in a bustling city—were among her greatest joys.

Throughout her battle with cancer, she remained engaged and outward-looking, continuing to read, learn, and connect with those around her. She was an inspiration to those who knew her and recently earned certification to teach Shake Your Soul, a mindful and soulful movement practice.

A supportive and loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Paul; her children, Erin (Randy) Cowles, Kara (Mike) Rutledge, Patrick Donnelly, and Megan (Martin) Donnelly-Heg; and her grandchildren, Jeremey (Melissa), Elijah, Hattie, Milo, Coralee, and Holly; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Kim (Rene) Chazottes, and her brother, Bill Crowley.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat Donnelly’s name to Otsego 2000 or the MDS Foundation are welcome.

In place of a formal celebration of life at this time, the family invites those who knew her to honor Pat in their own way—by spending time in nature—walking, swimming, paddling, or biking, and holding her in their thoughts. They also encourage reaching out to friends or colleagues to reconnect and share memories. Such quiet acts of reflection and connection would be a fitting tribute. A celebration of life may be scheduled at a later date.

Condolences, memories, and remembrance videos and photos may be shared at www.sylvanabbey.com.