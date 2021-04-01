IN MEMORIAM: Gary L. Georgia, 78

IN MEMORIAM

Nov. 9, 1942 – Mar. 30, 2021

Gary L. Georgia, 78 of Otego passed away Tues. March 30, 2021. He was born on Nov. 9, 1942 on the Otsdawa in Otego. He leaves behind his wife, Shirley (Hulbert) of 51 years, his brothers, Wesley, Jacksonville, NC., Myers Jr (Cindy), James, David and sisters, RoseAnn Poillucci (Bob), and Kathleen Chandler all of Becket, Mass., his sisters-in-law, Diana Howard, Laurens and Gail (Robert) Klose, Unadilla. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Ruth (Georgia) and Myers Taylor. Gary (JB’s) early career was herdsman on many local dairies before driving milk trucks for Coventry Transport, Greene, for more than 20 years. “Over and out” to all his buddies from NYC to Boston.

At Gary’s request there will be no services. Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Otego Emergency Squad 5 River Street Otego, NY 13825 in his memory. Online Condolences may be made at: www.wmaddenfh.com. Arrangements have been handled by Westcott-Madden Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Unadilla, NY.