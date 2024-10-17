In Memoriam

Gerald F. Dulin

1931-2024

GERALD F. DULIN

(Photo provided)

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA —Gerald F. Dulin passed away at his home in Rancho Palos Verdes, California on August 18, 2024. He was 93.

Gerald was born on March 28, 1931 to parents Fred Dulin and Mary Meyer Dulin in Cairo, New York. He graduated from Cooperstown Central School and Cornell University (BEE and MEE). He went on to earn his Airframe and Powerplant Certificate from Long Beach City College, and also graduated from the Los Angeles Police Academy’s volunteer training program.

He was on active duty in Korea in the U.S. Army, and was a second lieutenant in his six years in the U.S. Army Reserves.

In recent years, Gerald invented, manufactured, and sold electric meter keys through his company, Tools for the Trade, and was an electrical contractor as principal of Jerry’s Electric. Previously, he designed and test-piloted light-aircraft autopilots, worked as an airframe and powerplant mechanic for Flying Tigers, and as a designer of solar arrays for satellites at TRW. He also designed high-power rectifier equipment, and oceanographic and high-altitude balloon support equipment, including for a project at the Nuclear Testing Grounds in Nevada. Another achievement was designing and supervising installation of the Project Mercury control room at Cape Canaveral for General Dynamics. He began his varied career as an R&D engineer in electroacoustics and electromechanical filters, project engineer at Fermi Atomic Power Plant Controls, and transistor consultant to Electric Boat Co. (submarines) for Stromberg-Carlson Co. He held six U.S. Patents.

Gerald served his community with five years as a volunteer officer in the LAPD, and by remodeling and donating a building for use as a theater for the amateur theater group in which he performed. He maintained an interest in his hometown of Fly Creek and its Historical Society, and was an occasional subscriber and contributor to its publication, “The Fly Creeker.”

He is survived by wife Polly Dulin, stepsons Christopher and Brent Jensen, stepdaughter Jennifer Aver, sisters Linda Rexroth and Christie Enholm, five step-grandchildren, four nieces, five nephews, six great-nieces, and four great-nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Marilyn Dewey and Jean Kliewer, and nephew Thomas Dewey.

A private interment will be held at 2 p.m. on October 28, 2024 at Green Hills Memorial Park, San Pedro, California.