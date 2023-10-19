In Memoriam

Grace L. Weber

1941-2023

ONEONTA—It is with heavy hearts that Charles Weber and family announce the passing of beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Grace Weber, on October 14, 2023 at the age of 82, after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease. She was known for her gentle and kind nature and her journey through life was marked by her passion for the arts and her dedication to her family and community.

Grace was born as Grace Marie Lynn on October 5, 1941 in Buffalo, New York. She attended high school at St. Mary of the Angels Academy in Haddonfield, New Jersey, and she obtained a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Marymount College in 1963.

Grace’s love story with her husband, Charlie, began on a blind date during college, culminating in their union in Cherry Hill, New Jersey in 1965. The couple later settled in Oneonta in 1966, where they built a life filled with love and commitment. The couple’s only child, Chuck, was born in 1967, and Grace devoted herself to being a caring, stay-at-home mom for many years.

In 1975, Grace was called to volunteer at the Oneonta Boys Club, where she created the club’s Arts and Crafts program. Her creativity and organizational talent soon earned her a full-time role as the club’s administrative assistant. Grace served the club and its members for several decades, including the club’s transformation and rededication as the Oneonta Boys and Girls Club in 1998.

Grace was a multi-talented artist, engaging in various creative pursuits throughout her life, from writing to painting, stained glass art, graphic design, calligraphy and embroidery. She possessed a remarkable sense of humor and, though she was soft-spoken, her mischievous side would emerge on occasion, spreading joy to those around her.

Grace is survived by her devoted husband of 58 years, Charlie; her son, Chuck, and his wife, Jeannie; her granddaughters, Lanie and Maddie; and her siblings, George Lynn, Daniel Lynn, and Alice Troncillito.

She was predeceased by her parents, George Lynn in 1968 and Ruth Lynn in 1997, as well as her brother, Dennis Lynn in 2022.

A visitation will be at 10 a.m. to the celebration of Grace’s life beginning at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 26 at the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home at 51 Deitz Street in Oneonta.

In memory of Grace Weber, the family kindly requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Parkinson’s Foundation. Grace’s legacy of kindness and devotion to her family and community will be cherished and remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her. She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts.

Online condolences may be sent to, www.lhpfuneralhome.com