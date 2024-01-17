Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Grace Louise Fabian
1938-2024

GRACE L. FABIAN
(Photo Provided)

Douglassville, PA—Grace Louise Fabian of Douglassville, Pennsylvania passed away on January 1, 2024. She was born on January 26, 1938 in Syracuse, New York, the daughter of Clarence Eddie Jones and Myrtle Blanche (Scaife) Jones.

Grace received her Training Certificate in Bible from the Practical Bible Training School and earned her Bachelor of Arts in cross-cultural studies from the State University of New York. She earned her master’s degree in human resource leadership from Azusa Pacific University in 1990. Finally, in 2010, she received a Doctorate of Divinity from Davis Bible College.

Grace worked for Wycliffe Bible Translators for 52 years. She worked among the Quixteco people of Mexico for 10 years. In 1969, she and her husband moved to Papua New Guinea to serve among the Nabak people, to translate the precious scriptures they treasured so dearly. In spite of her husband’s tragic death in 1993, Grace pressed on to complete the translation with a grand dedication ceremony in 1998. After retiring from Wycliffe, she published a memoir of her life, titled “Outrageous Grace.”

Grace was a studious Bible translator and a persevering missionary. Her entire life was a testimony of the grace of God sustaining her wherever the will of God took her. Her gentleness was her strength, and her determined spirit overpowered her momentary feelings of inadequacy as she looked to her shepherd for constant guidance.

Grace is survived by her dear sisters, Kathryn Jones and Mary Macie; her four children, Jonathan Fabian, Dietlinde Hoffman, Heidi Cassise, and Kurt Fabian; as well as 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her sister, Arloween (Jones) Keller, her husband, Edmund Fabian, and her sister Carmilla (Jones) Ritchey.

Calling hours with the family will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 13 at the Hopewell Church, 2286 Hopewell Road, Elverson, Pennsylvania. A Memorial Service will follow at 1 p.m. at the Hopewell Church.

In lieu of flowers, and to honor Grace Fabian’s legacy, please consider making a donation to help complete the Nabak audio Bible at GraceFabian.com.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

In Memoriam Ronald G. Peters May 28, 1944-February 01, 2023

In Memoriam Ronald G. Peters May 28, 1944-February 01, 2023 ONEONTA—Ronald G. Peters, 78, passed away unexpectedly at home on February 1, 2023. Ron was born on May 28, 1944 to William J. and Evelyn M. Peters in NYC. He attended Great Neck High School, where he acquired a band of lifelong friends and graduated in the Class of 1962. He spent the summer after graduation on the Hospital Ship SS Hope on its mission to Peru. He was so interested in this that he continued on these missions in summers during college. The mission to Ecuador brought many stories that he…

In Memoriam: Virginia L. Stocking

In Memoriam Virginia L. Stocking December 2, 1922-May 17, 2023 SPRINGFIELD CENTER—Virginia L. Stocking, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on May 17, 2023 at the age of 100.  Virginia was born in Cooperstown on December 2, 1922 to Earl and Catherine Richards. She spent most of her childhood in East Springfield and graduated from Springfield Central School in June of 1940. She married Glenn C. Stocking on April 9, 1944. Virginia and Glenn devoted their lives to each other and to their family.  In addition to spending time with her family, Virginia enjoyed playing the organ,…

In Memoriam Gerold D. Hill 1945-2023

In Memoriam Gerold D. Hill 1945-2023 FREDERICKSBURG, VA—Gerold D. Hill, 78, of Homosassa, Florida and formerly of Portlandville, New York, passed away on April 15, 2023 in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Gerold served for 30 years in the United States Navy. He was a retired chief petty officer and served in Vietnam. He was the owner/operator of Jerry’s Bait-n-Tackle from 1988 to 2008. Gerold enjoyed spending his time with family, hunting and fishing.…