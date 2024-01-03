Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Gretchen V. Whalen
1927-2023

GRETCHEN V. WHALEN
(Photo Provided)

Gretchen Van Syckle Whalen died December 30, 2023 at The Nottingham senior living community in Jamesville, where she was an active resident for nearly eight years. She was 96 years old.

Gretchen was born in Woodbridge, New Jersey to Harold and Ruth Van Syckle. She earned a BA from Connecticut College, and master’s degrees from Newark State College and SUNY Albany. She was a long-time resident of Cooperstown and Manlius, and was involved in many community activities during her time in both villages.

Gretchen was predeceased by her husband and world travel partner, Dr. Edward F. Whalen, and by her brother, Dr. Guy Van Syckle. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Sue Arcuri; son Mark L. Whalen; a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to The Nottingham staff for their outstanding, compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Gretchen’s memory to The Nottingham Resident Forum, Attn: Employee Holiday Fund.

A graveside service will be held in Cooperstown at a later date.

For guest book, please visit: www.SCHEPPFAMILY.com. 

