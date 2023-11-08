In Memoriam

Howard L. Mattice

1927-2023

Howard L. Mattice

NEW BERLIN—Howard L. Mattice, born November 14, 1927 to John and Katherine Mattice, went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 5, 2023.

Howard was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in New Berlin, New York, where he served as a deacon, trustee, financial secretary and Sunday school teacher. He was also a member of the Chenango Co. Gideons International.

Growing up in the livestock industry at CW Peasley in Oneonta, Howard went to work for Peasley’s after his graduation from Oneonta High School in 1946 as a laborer for $13.00 a week.

He married Coralie Foote in 1948 and celebrated 69 years together before her passing in 2018. This was about the time the Empire Livestock Market was changing the cattle industry by introducing scales. Peasley sold his auction business to Empire Livestock and Howard was kept on as a laborer. He was promoted to assistant manager at the Empire Greene Facility. From Greene, he was transferred to West Winfield Empire Market for five years. After a short stint with the Watertown market, he was transferred back to Oneonta in 1959 as manager. That fall, he accepted the position of manager and part owner of a new commission auction, The Welch Livestock Market, at West Edmeston, New York. He ran the market and was respected in the industry from 1960-2007, when the business was closed and sold.

Howard and his wife, Coralie, had two children, Loretta (Stephen) Huffman, Oneonta, New York, and William (Lucy) Mattice, New Berlin, New York.

Three grandchildren, Anthony (Louise) Huffman, Oneonta, New York, Stephen (Jeanie Schneider) Huffman, Mt. Vision, New York, and Amy (Doug Yager) Huffman, Otego, New York.

Five great-grandchildren, Tanner Huffman, Oneonta, New York, Lindsey (Dan) Hoppe, Beaverdam, Virginia, Savannah Huffman, Oneonta, New York, and Samantha Yager, Otego, New York.

Five great-great-grandchildren, Remmington, Landon, and Lillian Hoppe, Beaverdam, Virginia, and Ariel and Nickola, Oneonta, New York.

Howard is survived by special cousins Joyce (Louie) Stone, Otego, New York and Mona (Don) Stanton, West Laurens, New York; sisters-in-law Ina Phillips of Hartwick, New York, Susena (Randy) Hulbert of Milford, New York, and Sara (Rick Yager) of Goodyear Lake; and several nieces and nephews that he enjoyed seeing at family reunions.

He was predeceased by his parents, a brother Harold Mattice, close cousin John (Frances) Mattice, brothers-in-law Donald Phillips, Charles Manley, Choral Mattison, and Paul Dropp, and sisters-in-law Evelyn, Phyllis, Helen, and Carolyn.

His family, his church family, and all who met him were blessed to know him and will miss his kind manner, sense of humor, and concern for all he knew. We will always remember his parting phrase as we leave from a visit. Howard would say, “See you when,” So, Daddy, see you WHEN.

Funeral arrangements are by the Dakin Funeral Home LP in New Berlin, New York. Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by a celebration of life service at noon on Saturday, November 11 at the Dakin Funeral Home LP, 17 N. Main St., New Berlin, NY.

A reception will follow at the West Oneonta Baptist Church in Oneonta, New York after the committal, with Pastor Dan Baltich officiating. Burial will be held at the Oneonta Plains Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of New Berlin, 30 S. Main St., New Berlin, NY 13411.