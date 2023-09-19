In Memoriam

Ingrid Maria Lindfors Graham

COOPERSTOWN—Ingrid Maria Lindfors Graham, known to her friends as Ingy and as Mrs. Graham to her students, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023. She was born on June 2, 1938 in Brooklyn, New York, the first child of Swedish immigrants Elina Katarina Muotka and Karl Leo Ludwig Lindfors.

Ingrid was a beautiful and good-natured baby and became a very studious and outgoing young lady. She was a member of the Sunset Park Wesleyan Methodist Church and was active in the Sunday school and Girl Scouts. Ingrid graduated with high honors from Bay Ridge High School in 1956 and continued her education as one of the first women to study civil engineering at the City College of New York. She was not intimidated by the fact that her chosen profession was dominated by men. She was one of the founding members of the Society of Women Engineers and was one of the two women to graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering in 1960.

Ingrid married Robert W. Graham Jr. in 1961 and continued to pursue a graduate degree, and earned her Master’s in Urban Transportation and Planning while working as a civil engineer. She chose to leave the professional world to raise her and Robert’s children in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.

Ingrid took on a new career in 1977 when she began teaching aeronautical design and strength and materials at Brooklyn Technical High School. She found her true calling. Ingrid was the faculty advisor for the Civil Air Patrol, Gospel Choir and many other clubs involving engineering and the Christ and faith, and became a guidance counselor in addition to teaching classes. She even learned how to fly and earned her private pilot’s license. She became the surrogate mother for a few of her students because of her unending patience and kindness. In 2015, she was honored by the Brooklyn Technical High School Alumni Association for her many years of outstanding service and dedication to her students. After Ingrid retired from teaching, she and Robert moved to Middlefield Center, New York and she became an active member of the Cooperstown United Methodist Church.

Ingrid leaves behind her daughter, Jenny Graham, son Robert W. Graham III, daughter Kathy Dallemagne and husband Paul, and will be reunited in Heaven with her husband Robert and their baby girl, Kirsten.

Interment took place on June 22, 2023 at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville, Tennessee where Ingrid was joined with Robert for eternity.

There will be a service of love and remembrance to be held at the Cooperstown United Methodist Church on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., following the 9:15 church service. Refreshments will be served.